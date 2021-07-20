During my childhood, I viewed summer as a time of fun, possibility, and sunshine.
I spent afternoons at the pool, riding my bike, and going for walks. I enjoyed hours reading, playing with my sisters, and probably watching more television than I recall.
Our family always marked the beginning of the summer with a visit to our public library. Our first priority was signing up for the summer reading program, a quintessential part of our summer break.
The summer reading program at our local library was a must for our family. It is difficult to say whether it was more important to the children or our parents, but it was undoubtedly something we all valued.
The essence of summer reading, as I so fondly remember it, is still alive and well today. Yet over the years it has evolved, today offering programs for all ages and even a mobile app for easy participation.
The summer reading program at the Oregon Public Library runs through Aug. 21. There is still plenty of time for you to sign up or participate.
There is something for everyone at the Oregon Public Library with four age categories for participation — Read to Me (0-4), Children (5-11), Teen (12-17), and Adult (18 and up). Each reading program has its own requirements and prizes appropriate for that age group.
Sign-up information is available at oregonpubliclibrary.org/slp-info or you can visit the library to learn more. The library is now open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Curbside pickup is still available.
It is also easier than ever before to participate in summer reading! You can register, track your reading and activities all with the Beanstack mobile app. If you prefer to have paper logs to track your reading, those are also still available.
As a kid, exploring the library in search of the books I wanted to read was a great adventure. I enjoyed a feeling of freedom in getting to choose whatever I wanted to check out. The joy continued as I read each book.
Today, you can still choose whatever you want to read for the summer reading program. Participation includes reading on your own, being read to, listening to audiobooks, reading to someone, or even by completing one of the special activities. Now you can even read books on your electronic device through the Libby app.
If you would like reading recommendations, librarians at the Oregon Public Library are happy to help you or a family member find books to read.
Last year, the library began the “Librarian’s Choice” service for all ages where staff can help select books, movies, magazines and more for you or a family member to pick up. Our staff select items specifically chosen for you with your interests in mind.
Another memorable part of the summer reading program for me was the many library programs we attended. We posted the event schedule on the front of our fridge and were always excited to go.
This year’s summer event schedule at the Oregon Public Library looks a little different than it did before the pandemic. There is still a great schedule of events, but this year there is a focus on outside and virtual events.
On Saturday, July 31 from 10-noon, Art Cart Extra! will be in Waterman Triangle Park with art projects geared to children ages 3 and above. This is a free outdoor program presented by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMOCA) to bring expert art instruction in a relaxed environment at outdoor spaces throughout Dane County in the summer.
Storytime in the Park for ages 0-6 will be held at Waterman Park again on Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. and will feature stories, songs and movement activities. Baby storytime and Pajama Storytime continue to be available via zoom.
The Oregon Public Library’s Lego Creation Expo has returned, but has also gone virtual this year. To participate, all ages can build a unique creation and submit a photo of it along with a story about what you built. Entries are being accepted from now until Aug. 13.
Finding Your Voice Book Club for ages 12-18 continues through the summer and into the fall. D&D is also offered virtually this summer with one session for Grades 5-8 and another for High School Students.
For adults, upcoming programs include our Brown Bag and Great Beginnings Book Club, and two on navigating the virtual world including, “Online Research -– Where to Start” and “What the Internet Knows about You”.
Pickup an event bookmark at the library or visit the website for a complete event calendar.
Enjoy summer reading by signing up for the reading program, attending an event or just stopping by to pick up something to read. There is still a lot of summer left to enjoy!