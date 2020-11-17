The winter months bring holiday family gatherings, and those come with holiday rituals that often involve alcohol.
Sometimes that’s a special toast at holiday meals, ringing in a holiday with a special drink or just watching football with plenty of beer on hand.
Wisconsin has an old, well-documented culture around alcohol use, and part of that includes a permissive culture around alcohol use by teens. It’s important to know that teens who begin to drink (more than a sip or two) before 14 are at significantly greater risk to have problems with substance use in their 20s and 30s, partly because their brains are still developing.
So while you might be making plans for how you’ll keep everyone safe from COVID-19 during the holidays, it might be worth considering how you’ll keep younger family members safe from alcohol use.
You probably also have some expectations about when and how much your teens should drink, but your teens might not be as clear. Studies have shown that kids who have a clear understanding of what their parents expect are much less likely to use alcohol to excess, especially if you begin having those conversations early, as early as age 9 or 10.
If you need some help getting started, you can find videos, resources and an app at SAMHSA.gov/underage-drinking. The Wisconsin Department of Human Services also has help at dhs.wisconsin.gov/small-talks.
One thing parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles can do is talk with kids about alcohol advertising. Help your children see that often they are the target of ads for alcohol, not adults.
Also remember that not all alcohol use happens in your home.
You can help your teen with some tools, such as role-playing, staying connected to what is happening and explaining the laws.
For example, say your teen is going to a socially distanced holiday bonfire that seems to be alcohol free, but it turns out it is not. Ask your teen what he or she would say or do.
Planning a response to unexpected situations that include not only alcohol but marijuana, prescription medications or unwelcome sexual contact gives your teen a chance to have a plan ready.
When your teen is going out, make sure you get the 4Ws: Who, What, Where and When. Who will they be with? What will they be doing? Where will they be? When do you want them to be home?
If you’re hosting the get-together, keep an eye on what’s going on. Make sure no one has brought anything you object to (alcohol, drugs), and if a teen shows up under the influence, have that person call someone to pick them up to get them home safely. If you can’t reach a parent or guardian, the Oregon Police Department will help.
You can also find ways to check in on the gathering. One parent favorite is to provide snacks in small portions that need to be replenished frequently. It’ll also give you a chance to make sure everyone is social distancing, too!
If you’re not hosting, remind your teen that the Village of Oregon has a curfew.
Finally, remember that preventing youth substance use, like all other parts of raising children, takes support from the whole community. If this is important to you, please join OregonCARES! For information, visit Oregoncarescoaltion.org.