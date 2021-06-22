A recent update from University of Wisconsin Health included some troubling information: “UW experts are seeing a significant rise in liver disease in young people, particularly women.”
While liver disease and cirrhosis can be caused by conditions like viral hepatitis and non-alcoholic liver disease, these conditions are most frequently linked to heavy alcohol use. And while liver disease and cirrhosis are increasing among both men and women, the biggest increases have been among women 25-34 years old. Recent studies have also tied excess alcohol consumption with a higher risk for breast cancer among women.
Alcohol consumption has been trending up for the last 10 or more years, and it’s not unusual to see spikes during times of stress or trauma. In the past, alcohol consumption spiked in response to the economic downturn in 2007-2009 (the Great Recession) and in parts of the country that have had natural disasters, so it’s not surprising that the stress and social isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic have contributed to this trend.
Beyond that, statistics show that both men and women are drinking more alcohol at a younger age. Another contributing factor is that women have been targeted by advertising that promotes pink, low-carb or feminized versions of alcoholic beverages.
Recent studies show that women are drinking 17% more in the past year and that binge drinking among women (4 or more drinks in 2 hours) has increased 41%. This is a glass ceiling women don’t need to break!
A glass of wine with dinner or a can of beer with a pizza are not harmful to most adults and are typically not enough to cause the kinds of advanced liver disease that the study uncovered. Health experts usually say that men can safely have 2 drinks a day and women can have one.
It’s important to understand what “one drink” means: 12 oz of regular beer, 8-9 oz of malt liquor, 5 oz of wine or 1.5 oz of distilled spirits (whiskey, rum, brandy, etc). That means that a typical bottle of wine contains 5 “drinks”, and those growlers of beer each contain a little more than 5 servings as well.
If you, or someone you know, seems to be using alcohol to cope with the stress of everyday life or life in (and after) the pandemic, start by reaching out to your family doctor. There are a wide range of medical and psychological interventions that may help you now and as we all recover from the past year.
Medical experts who have studied other traumatic events including the 1918 flu epidemic predict that mental health effects of the COVID pandemic may continue several years after daily life returns to something more familiar.
Protecting your liver is just one reason to be mindful of your alcohol use. Adults, even those without children, are role models and examples for our youth and teens!
Cynthia DiCamelli, PhD
OregonCARES Community Coalition Project Director