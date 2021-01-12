It is the time of year when many people make resolutions about aspects of their lives they would like to change.
Most commonly, these resolutions have to do health, finances, relationships or with getting more organized.
This year, I propose that we consider making a resolution that fits within the categories of health and relationships. I encourage everyone to resolve to reach out to other people more, especially to people who are much more isolated by the ongoing pandemic.
There is no doubt life has changed for every single one of us, and there are few people who haven’t become more isolated this year. However, there are some people who have become extremely socially isolated as a result of the pandemic, and those are the people we all need to be aware of and reach out to.
Many older adults have a narrower social world than they did earlier in their lives.
The simple act of retiring from the work force typically reduces the number of people that one comes into contact with on a daily basis. Then, if you consider the loss of friends and family members that generally occurs with advancing age and throw on top of that physical challenges that might make it difficult to get out and about, you can see how even in normal circumstances, older adults are at risk for social isolation.
Add a pandemic to the mix, and older adults’ risk of social isolation goes through the roof. That is unfortunate, because the health risks associated with isolation and loneliness are the equivalent of smoking a pack of cigarettes each day.
For the most part, older adults in the Oregon area have been curtailing their activities as a result of guidance from Public Health Madison and Dane County authorities. This means fewer interactions of all sorts.
People no longer happily run into an acquaintance at the bank or the library. They often don’t have the sort of interactions with clerks or tellers or hair stylists that they used to. They tend not to linger in the grocery store and try to go when there are the fewest shoppers present.
For many older adults, their relationships with family members have changed significantly because of the limitations the virus requires us to follow if we want to improve our odds of staying well. And now, to add insult to injury, the weather is no longer allowing people to enjoy socially distanced visits outdoors.
All of this is why a resolution to reach out to others more is important. Family members, friends, neighbors, fellow church or community civic group members all like to know that they are remembered and thought of, even when not seen (or seen only over Zoom).
If your schedule doesn’t allow you the time to make phone calls (or if you lack the phone number), send a piece of mail. Everyone loves receiving a piece of “real” mail, rather than the usual junk mail or bills to pay. Real mail is even better if it contains a note rather than just a signature, but I don’t want to discourage anyone from reaching out by mail regardless of whether they have time to add a quick note.
Phone calls and mail are wonderful ways to let people know you are thinking of them, but they are not the only way. Don’t be afraid to think creatively when considering how to reach out to others.
Maybe your neighbor would love to watch your kids make a snowman in his front yard. Perhaps your great aunt would be delighted to copy down her apple cake recipe for your file. A church friend might be thrilled to find a homemade artistic treasure hanging on the front door handle.
While every connection made with another person is important, the ones that allow for two-way communication are really the best at easing loneliness. That is what makes phone calls so valuable.
When a person who is experiencing isolation has the opportunity to have a conversation, they are less isolated. They enjoy the human connection that science has demonstrated is important to us all.
The Oregon Area Senior Center staff has, since the beginning of the pandemic, reached out by phone to as many local older adults as possible. Of course, there are not enough staff hours to enable us to call everyone or to call with much frequency.
When the pandemic first began, there was an attitude among many older adults of, “We can do this. We’ve been through worse than this!” As the months have dragged on, the attitude has increasingly become one of “Is this ever going to end?”
The cold weather makes this harder for everyone. It takes a very hardy soul to be willing to visit outdoors, and hypothermia can be a serious problem for older adults. With people shut indoors now, the risk of isolation increases.
Let’s all resolve to help reduce that health risk for the older adults in our community. I would be willing to bet that those contacts will benefit the health of everyone involved!