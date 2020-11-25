After a year of tremendous hardship and devastating loss of life, the pilgrims gave thanks for a harvest sufficient to carry them through the upcoming winter. That first Thanksgiving was truly a celebration of the promise of life by those who had survived the starvation and deprivations of the first year in a new land.
In our modern world, Thanksgiving has come to represent a time of family and abundance. Some of us give a nod to our blessings, and acknowledge those parts of our lives we are most grateful for, but I generally hear more about food and football games than I do about sincerely giving thanks.
This year that might be different.
Many of the modern traditions of Thanksgiving are being shaken, and we feel their loss keenly. If we follow the recommendations of public health experts, many of us will have a much smaller in-person holiday gathering than usual, and that hurts.
And yet nothing stops us from returning to the original reason for Thanksgiving, even while missing our loved ones (just as the pilgrims grieved for theirs). The pandemic has changed our lives in many ways, and we tend to focus on the negativ — the things we can’t do, the loved ones we can’t visit, the places we can’t travel, the smiles we can’t see.
This Thanksgiving I don’t want to mourn what I lack. I want to focus on the positive, which means giving thanks for the good that has come into my life as a result of this pandemic. (Not that the good will ever make up for all of the losses, but to quote an old adage: There is never a great loss without some small gain.)
Among other things, this year I am grateful for the bonus time I had with my daughter. She attended college 800 miles away, but came home in March to finish the rest of her semester at the dining room table. The months that I enjoyed her company were an unexpected gift, for which I will be forever thankful.
As I considered the new positive aspects of my life over the last eight months, I wondered if others felt the same way. I started asking local seniors whether they felt their lives had in any way benefitted from the changes wrought by the coronavirus.
One person rolled her eyes, sighed and walked away.
Another promptly responded, “Oh yes, that is what a gratitude journal is for.” (Studies show that people who take the time to reflect on and write down things they are grateful for each day tend to be happier than those who do not.) “I could tell you a lot of ways this has changed my life, and how positive some of those changes have been,” she said.
What she told me was consistent with a common theme I heard from several people. She was thankful for a new-found appreciation for small things. “Now really simple things can make me happy,” she said.
Someone else described it as remembering “to be grateful for things for the things I used to just take for granted. A cup of coffee with a friend, even over Zoom, is something to be savored now. Before a cup of coffee with a friend was just expected.”
Some seniors had very specific things they were thankful for. One mentioned having time to read a lot of the books that had been on his list for a long time. He was grateful to have had the chance to enjoy them. Another person noted they were happy to have learned how to grocery shop on-line. “It’s very easy and convenient!” she told me.
A few respondents talked about the new, slower pace of life. “There is time for reflection now, and less go-go-go. I learned I don’t need all that rushing around.” Another fellow told me that he is thankful that there is less congestion:“fewer people on the roads, fewer people in the stores.”
Not surprisingly, one of the subjects mentioned frequently by seniors was family. For some people, the limitations imposed by this ghastly virus have actually increased the amount of contact they have with their families.
“I get to hear from my kids once a week,” a senior told me. “We have a regularly scheduled Zoom call. They are more tuned in to me now that there are all these concerns about isolation. Before, they called me once in a while when they thought of it. I have more contact now than I ever did before,” she told me with a smile. “And I am loving it.”
One person who used to come to the senior center to play cards reported that he has now switched to playing cards online with his siblings. “I am seeing more of them than I have for at least 30 years,” he told me, obviously enjoying the arrangement.
This Thanksgiving will be unlike any in the past. Many of us will be missing family gatherings and cherished traditions, but most of us (if we truly think about it) will be able to find plenty in our lives to quietly celebrate.
I hope you experience joy and gratitude on Thanksgiving this year, and that next year we can all spend the holiday in big groups, feasting and watching football and generally giving thanks that the pandemic has come to an end!