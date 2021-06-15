During the first several months of a new year, the Senior Center staff creates a report that collects data from the prior year, and generally compares it to previous years’ statistics. That report is then presented to various municipal bodies and made available to the public. It provides a quick look at what the Center provided to the community in the previous year.
This year that process has been a bit disorienting. It is as if each previous year were made of apples. Some years the apples may be sweeter, or smaller, or there may be more of them than the prior year, but you are always looking at apples and comparing them to other apples.
Reflecting back on 2020 is like being given a bag of lemons, and expecting to compare them in some meaningful way to the apples of all of the previous years.
There are a few comparisons in which the same yardstick will work. One of those is in looking at the number of meals served in 2020 compared to 2019. During 2020 the staff often felt as though providing food (whether that was hot meals, touchless grocery delivery, drive through meal pickups, or food pantry supplies) was taking over their working lives.
In retrospect, the staff was feeling that way for good reason. The Center provided 36% more meals in 2020 than it did in 2019. The Center staff did that with less help from volunteers than they had previously relied on, due to the constraints of the pandemic
The Senior Center was responsible for putting 15,591 meals into the hands of 675 local older adults in 2020. Those meals were all made possible by a financial partnership that the Center has with Dane County. About a third of those meals were a result of the Center and Dane County’s partnership with local restaurant, Ziggy’s
Those numbers don’t include the grocery and food pantry deliveries that took place. If that food were added in, the number of meals for older adults that the Senior Center staff was involved in would be even higher
The other number that went through the roof in 2020 compared to 2019 was the number of outreach contacts the staff had with older adults. Given how quickly everything became very crazy last March, and how chaotic the rest of the year was, the staff reached out to seniors regularly to make sure they had what they needed to remain safe and healthy. Outreach contacts went up 198% in 2020 over 2019.
There was more to 2020 than food and phone calls (although some days it did not feel like it).There was a lot of rapid shifting from one style of working to another. Even staff who did not think of themselves as particularly technologically literate learned to work remotely, attend Zoom meetings, and monitor voicemail from home.
In the midst of everything else going on, five staff completed 19 credit hours of work through Boston University’s College of Aging and Disability Education and Research to earn Certificates in Behavioral Health and Aging. The Senior Center received a grant to cover the cost of that training, and did not want to let the opportunity disappear just because the world seemed to turn upside down shortly after the grant was awarded.
Training requirements for volunteers could not be ignored because of the pandemic. Some volunteers received their annual training in the autumn in a park shelter. Kitchen volunteers met in small, physically-distanced groups to complete their Dane County-mandated training.
Prior to the pandemic, working outdoors was rarely done. It was deemed somehow frivolous or self-indulgent. In 2020 staff met outside with clients as much as possible, to keep everyone safe. The building’s front porch benches and rockers were put to good use.
Many new policies and procedures were developed and implemented in 2020, most of them having to do with reducing the risk of spreading the virus. The staff did not even try to track the hours that were invested in sanitizing in 2020. Suffice it to say that it was a lot.
Those are the kinds of things that fall into the lemons bag. 2020 was so different from what came before that it is difficult to compare it to any other year. Yes, there were fewer educational programs or entertainment opportunities at the Center than in past years. But, as far as we know, no one contracted the Coronavirus at the Center in 2020.
We are optimistic that at the end of 2021 there will be more apples in our bag to compare with the apples of past years. However, if we are given a load of lemons, we will at least have the lemons of 2020 to compare them to.
Whether 2021 turns out to be more apples or lemons, it should feel more familiar than 2020 did. At least we have seen the lemons before. Maybe we will even be lucky enough to make some lemonade this year.
Rachel Brickner is the director of the Oregon Area Senior Center. She can be contacted at rbrickner@vil.oregon.wi.us or 835-5801.