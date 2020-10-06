As the temperatures cool and daylight shortens, we are reminded that most of us will soon spend much more time indoors than we did during the summer months.
Normally, the Oregon Area Senior Center staff would be gearing up for the programs it hosts during the colder months, when we bring people together to help ward off the feelings of isolation and loneliness that can take root more easily when we are stuck inside.
Unfortunately, this year is different. We will not be able welcome a hundred people to our holiday play, or even 30 people to a movie. It isn’t safe to bring many people together in a single building to enjoy one another’s company.
However, if the people cannot come to the senior center, we will do our best to take the senior center to the people!
Thanks to the generosity of the Oregon Area Council on Aging, the OASC is kicking off a new style of programming in October, one that relies on being together while being apart: conference calls.
The senior center now has a dedicated conference call line that uses a local number. People need only call that number, and they will be forwarded right into the event they wish to join.
There is no need to have a meeting code, a pin number or anything else. It is extremely easy to use.
In October, we will use the conference call to re-establish a couple of the support groups that met regularly at the center before the pandemic changed everything. Our Veterans’ Support Group will be facilitated, as usual, by someone from the local Vets’ Center. Our Weight Loss Support Group will also be trying out the feature for meeting this month.
There is an educational program set for late October using the option: a presentation and conversation with Alyce Miller, the Dane County ADRC’s registered dietitian, about cooking for one or two people.
Staff will be sharing time with people on the conference line, as well, with assistant director Anne Stone relying on her musical talents and knowledge to present a music program each month and director Rachel Brickner reading aloud from the writings of award-winning humorists.
The center also hopes to make the conference call line available to groups who were used to participating in activities there in the past.
We know that the people who gathered weekly to play euchre were focused on their card game, but we also know they enjoyed each other’s company. They might not be able to play cards on a conference call, but they could visit with one another, which might be fun after all of these months apart.
We will try reaching out to some group members to see if they have an interest in setting up a time to have a conference call visit, but we would be thrilled if people called us and expressed an interest in scheduling such an event.
In fact, we would love to hear from the population we serve about ways in which they would like to see the conference call capacity put to use. We have learned over the past months that Zoom works well for some people but that for many of the older adults in the area, Zoom is not a particularly appealing or feasible option.
It turns out there is a fairly large part of our service area that does not have reliable high-speed internet access. And since some lack the technological equipment or interest necessary to figure out video conferencing, good old-fashioned group telephone calls seem like a reasonable way to bring people together safely.
We know that multiple people on the same call can be cumbersome, and we will be developing strategies for handling that. We also know that group calls are not necessarily very secure and that participants on a call should think of it as being a bit like an old “party line,” when you didn’t know who might be listening in on your conversation. You would not want to reveal anything very personal or confidential in such circumstances.
We are curious to see how many seniors will find the conference call option appealing. We know it doesn’t physically get people out of the same four walls.
We hope that participating in a conference call will provide some distraction or some conversation that will allow participants to at least get their minds out of the same four walls. In the colder months of the year, that can be a vital escape.
We would like to know whether people would be interested in calling in for coffee hour visits or for conversations about pets or to listen to talks about alternative medical treatments. Do people want to listen to local musicians perform over the phone? What about a program that focuses on Oregon businesses?
Winters can get long and cabin-feverish in normal years, which this year will not be. Please help us think of ways to help people stay engaged and connected while making the most of our conference call option.