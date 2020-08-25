Last autumn, people who work with older adults locally were surprised to learn that the Village of Oregon has one of the highest per capita rates in Dane County of people 65 and over who fall and call 911.
This is all the more troubling when combined with the fact that Wisconsin is among the nation’s leaders in the number of seniors who die as a result of a fall.
Now, local seniors have an opportunity to reduce their own personal risk by signing up for a free medication review.
For the past several years, the Oregon Area Senior Center has teamed up with United Way of Dane County and the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin to make this opportunity available. While medication reviews will look a bit different this year thanks to precautions necessary to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, they still aim to accomplish the same goals – including reducing one’s risk of falling.
Medications are often a contributing factor in falls (along with physical frailty, poor eyesight and incontinence). Sitting down with a pharmacist to review everything a person takes (prescription and otherwise) and how the person takes them can be very helpful.
Many seniors say they talk with the pharmacist every month when they pick up their prescription refills and every time a medication changes. They do not see the need for any more interaction than that. However, when pharmacists visit the senior center to conduct these comprehensive reviews, they suggest just the opposite to me.
Pharmacists tell me having time to sit down and really consider everything that a person takes and how and when they take it allows the pharmacist to develop a much better understanding of the role each medication is playing.
Being able to ask people questions in a more in-depth fashion than they can at a prescription pick-up allows them to gauge what side effects a person might be experiencing. Reviewing people’s blood pressure logs, labs results or blood sugar numbers can help the pharmacist determine whether a medication is working properly.
Participants from past medication reviews have also confirmed the value of investing an hour or so in the experience.
People have told me about learning they were unwittingly taking conflicting medications at the same time. They’ve said they were advised to take a medication at night because they were feeling so drowsy during the day. Some have said the medication they were taking seemed to be at too large a dose as it hadn’t been adjusted in many years – and that is a common problem because seniors often become more susceptible to the effects of medications as they age.
Pharmacists do not change any medications during a review.
The pharmacist might make suggestions about different times to take them or other matters of that nature or ask for permission to consult with the physician and make recommendations, but changes are made only by the senior’s physician.
In the past, I have been lucky enough to sit in on several presentations by pharmacists that deal with the unintended effects of medications on older adults. I have learned that medications affect our bodies differently as we age and that a medication that worked well for years might stop doing so.
I have learned surprising facts about the impact on blood pressure that eye drops can have. I have learned that we have to look at the body and everything we put in it as a whole, and not as a series of problems to be solved, separate from one another.
Medication reviews this year will take place either by phone or by video-conferencing on a secure, easy-to-use site. There will be no risk to pharmacist or participant. Anyone who has questions about, or is interested in signing up for this opportunity should call the Oregon Area Senior Center at 835-5801 and ask to speak to a case manager.
As important as it is to have regular medication reviews, physical frailty still can play a big role in falling, and that’s made worse by our current situation.
Many, many people have not been able to get as much physical activity as usual since mid-March. All age groups notice a change in their bodies when they are less active, but the decline seems to happen more quickly for older adults, and the resulting impact can be much more serious.
Moving from bed to chair to couch and back is not enough. Take advantage of summer’s remaining long days and warm temperatures to get out for a walk, lift cans of vegetables while sitting in your living room, or grab a towel or necktie and use it to stretch your arms.
Practice some balance exercises every day. This virus has taken enough from all of us already – don’t let it rob you of your physical well-being and increase your risk of a fall.
If you would like ideas, tips or websites to help you stay in shape, please call the senior center at 835-5801.