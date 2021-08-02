If you were at National Night Out in Oregon recently, you might have noticed the senior center’s table highlighting its involvement with the National Institute of Health’s research project, All of Us. The senior center is excited to promote this opportunity for people to get involved in increasing knowledge and improving health outcomes for others.
While the All of Us project is relatively new, the center’s involvement in research and education is not. Local older adults have been very generous over the years, providing time and information needed to help move knowledge forward.
In the 11 years I have worked at the senior center, older adults have participated in several research projects and learning opportunities for future medical professionals.
The first one I recall involved a surgeon who was attempting to create a better tool for people weighing surgery options when the candidate for surgery was already living with high risk conditions.
He wanted to conduct interviews with people who had found themselves in a position to make a decision about surgery when the outcome was complicated by other chronic health issues or frailty. He wanted people to have information which would allow them to realistically assess the overall impacts of surgery, not just whether the surgery was likely to resolve one, presenting an issue.
I was able to sit in on the initial presentation and general interview process, and it was very interesting.
People talked about how they had made decisions for themselves (or more often, a loved one for whom they held a health care power of attorney) and what factors had seemed most important to them at the time. They talked about the outcomes after surgery, and what they wished they had known before making the choices they made.
About a year later, the group reconvened to review the tool the surgeon had created after (among other things) talking with the older adults here in Oregon, along with a couple of other locations. The group then provided feedback. For the most part, participants felt the new tool was a significant improvement, and wished they had access to it prior to making the decision they faced in the past.
Another research project involved a pharmacist studying how seniors selected over the counter medications. Formally known as “Medication Perception in Older Adults,” it had seniors meeting research assistants in local pharmacies to respond to questions about how they made decisions about which over-the-counter medications to buy.
Older women who participated in research for what eventually became the “Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder” incontinence prevention program for women, made a multi-week commitment. When a Madison-based physician wanted to test her protocol for teaching how to avoid the incontinence issues that plague many women over 50, she used two groups of volunteers at the senior center.
Initially, the study sought women who were already living with incontinence and divided them into two groups. One group was provided education and information about causes, prevention and treatment of incontinence. The other received the same education and information, as well as exercises to practice at home.
The researchers measured the improvement shown by both groups as the weeks went on. Over time it became obvious that the exercise component made a big difference to improving incontinence.
That program, including the exercises, is now available to women all over the country, and the seniors here in Oregon played a huge role in providing the information that confirmed the physician’s original theory. The local women who committed to that multi-week program have the satisfaction of knowing that they made the lives of other women better because of their willingness to participate.
Besides research, older adults here have also participated in training opportunities for future medical professionals. Student nurses have come to the senior center and practiced taking medical histories from older adults. Pharmacy students make presentations to groups here, and answer questions about the subject matter.
This sharpens their skills and gives them practice at answering real world questions and interacting with seniors. It also gives them an opportunity to learn from the older adults who come to the presentations.
I remember one presentation that addressed the normal physical changes that occur as a result of aging. At the end of the session, it was obvious that the students making the presentation had been on the receiving end of a lot of information, as I overheard one say to the other as they were packing up to leave, “Well, I feel like I have been at a master class on aging this morning.”
The senior center will be publicizing the NIH’s All of Us project. It will be one more opportunity for older adults to continue in the pattern already established locally. There is a desire to further knowledge here, and to improve the future for those who come next.
If you are interested in learning more about the All of Us project, or in enrolling in it, please reach out to us at the Senior Center, at 608-835-5801.