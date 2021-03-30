April is Alcohol Awareness Month, and older adults should be aware of how alcohol can affect their bodies and their lives.
Wisconsin leads the nation in the number of seniors who die after falling, and alcohol is involved in 60% of falls. Between 2010 and 2016, at least 2,266 senior citizens in Wisconsin died from alcohol-related falls, and recent studies show that alcohol consumption among seniors in Wisconsin is increasing.
A recent google search of the phrase “alcohol use by seniors in Wisconsin” brought up some startling facts. Wisconsin is the worst state in the nation for excessive drinking by senior citizens, according to one reputable site. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that 8.9% of Wisconsinites over age 65 engaged in binge drinking last month, compared with the national average of 5%.
Not only do seniors drink a lot of alcohol in Wisconsin, it’s more dangerous for them to do so than it used to be.
There are many factors involved in making alcohol more dangerous for the older body than for younger ones, and some are fairly obvious. For one, older adults tend to take more medications than their younger counterparts. Older adults are also less steady on their feet, involved in more traffic accidents than younger people are and more likely to be seriously injured in a crash.
Alcohol can interact poorly with other substances, whether they are prescribed, over-the-counter or herbal remedies. Cold and allergy medications can make a person very sleepy if mixed with alcohol. With large doses of acetaminophen, it can result in liver damage, and with aspirin, it increases the risk of stomach or intestinal bleeding.
Alcohol mixed with sleeping pills, pain pills, anti-anxiety or anti-depressant medications can prove deadly, as we know from far-too-many headlines when celebrities lose their lives to these combinations.
Alcohol consumption can lead to balance challenges, and balance challenges can lead to falling. Falling in later life is more likely to result in broken bones, because older bones are not as strong as younger ones. For older adults, the risk of breaking a hip increases with alcohol use, and the risk of dying from a fall increases with a broken hip.
Mix a drink or two with driving and you have upped the ante significantly, even if the driver is not legally impaired. Drinking alcohol decreases a driver’s coordination. It slows reaction time and information processing speed. Advancing age has those same effects. Combining the two can result in a far less than optimal driver.
As they age, people often feel they can continue to drink alcohol as they always have. If they are used to a cocktail before dinner and a glass of wine with dinner or three beers every evening and it never gave them any trouble, they wonder why it would now.
The short answer is our bodies change as we age, whether we are aware of those changes or not. Our metabolism slows, and that means alcohol stays in our bodies longer. The impact of a single drink lasts much longer than it did earlier in our lives.
We also tend to have less water in our bodies as we age. That means any alcohol we drink tends to stay more concentrated, resulting in higher blood alcohol content.
Drinking too much alcohol is a risk factor for liver disease, and “too much” might be less than you think. Current guidelines suggest older adults should drink no more than seven alcoholic drinks per week, and many experts think that is excessive.
Drinking tends to increase after retirement, and the pandemic has increased alcohol consumption, regardless of age. Add that to living in a state with an alcohol “culture,” and it's more likely that adults of all ages will drink more than they should.
If you are struggling to cut back on your consumption of alcohol, talk with your physician. Your physician is not there to judge you, but rather to support you in your attempts to improve your health.
Sometimes it is easier to talk with a stranger about these issues. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has a free service, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, with a toll-free hotline: (800) 662-4357.
In my almost 30 years of working with older adults, I have seen the catastrophic results of a binge followed by an accident or a fall, and I have seen the damage caused by years of alcohol misuse. As we observe Alcohol Awareness Month, be brave enough to honestly assess your own alcohol use, and take steps to make any necessary changes.
It will be safer for everyone if you do.