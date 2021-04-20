I watched our new President deliver his inaugural address Jan. 20, listening with the perspective of a former teacher.
There Biden was on the dais, outlining his vision for a newly energized America, and it seemed a throwback to an earlier time, when an honest vision was expected from leaders. I found myself pondering whether the truth matters anymore.
The truth has played an important role in our government system over the years, and now it seemed to be under attack.
As a nation, we have customarily thought of ourselves as having had an honest political system, one in which the truth was respected, and in which everyone could expect a fair hearing in a public forum. This has been generally true in my experience as a former Village of Oregon trustee.
Given the national events of the last couple years, I am no longer so sure that we are governed as honestly as we once were. Truth is often given lip-service by politicians and others, yet it seems to be not respected, especially when there might be a personal cost associated with it.
Sociologically, there is no such thing as an absolute truth. The truth is really a shared value that exists within a group of people — a combination of what you believe and what I believe. The story we tell ourselves depends on the facts we observe in daily life and a willingness to reflect and acknowledge our own prejudices.
Historically, the integrity of our political system has very much depended on individual citizens’ willingness to put the truth on a par with personal interests. Contrast this value to current attitudes, when the former White House press secretary, Kellyanne Conway, could speak of “alternative facts,” as though the truth itself wasn’t a real thing, but only a constructed story to be told to serve one’s own purposes, to convince, manipulate or control.
This view is what allowed President Trump to tell the public, with a straight face, the proven lie that he was actually the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
In 2000, Al Gore took the high road in not challenging that year’s election against George Bush despite some evidence that he would have won the election in court. He adhered to the needs of the greater good and avoided pandering to the majority.
Adherence to the need of both truth and honesty has allowed good policy decisions to be made by both parties, including Social Security, Medicare, the Interstate highway system and NASA. A counter-example is the argument politicians used to justify the Vietnam War. President Lyndon Johnson and Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara told us the spread of communism was an evil that would ultimately capture all of Southeast Asia.
Much of the argument made by American leaders was a lie, since Southeast Asians largely saw those wars as national liberation fought against European colonizers. However, many people chose to accept the political statements from U.S. leaders out of loyalty to the government, which traditionally had not lied to them.
In the past, national leaders of both parties shared values as Americans. Differences of opinion used to be resolved through debate, negotiation and compromise. That’s in marked contrast to the intense competition between the political parties for dominance, in which both seek to obliterate their opposition while too often ignoring the pressing interests of the people.
I fear this change marks a deepening of political decline.
The most egregious example has been the insurrection of Jan. 6. On that day, the truth, supplanted by a series of lies about election results and led on by the president, led to an assault on citizens by other citizens.
The changes we’ve seen in our government over the last couple decades are a real cause for concern for the long-term well-being of our nation. Protecting the truth is difficult in the best of circumstances, but it is almost impossible when factions of people are in contention with each other.
When people openly use the “truth” for their own political advantage, it is usually lost.
Now, many adults no longer remember a time when leaders told the truth more often than not. But it doesn’t come just from our leaders.
A series of behavioral and attitudinal changes has affected how we as people deal with each other in daily life. It comes from such things as not knowing each well enough to ascertain the truthfulness of our neighbors’ beliefs.
Augmented by the ubiquitous use of the internet, we are experiencing a cultural thinning. Our willingness to put ourselves over the needs of community is a related consequence of technologies and diseases replacing first-hand human interaction.
Respect for the truth could be restored if the bulk of our citizens were rewarded when asked to make a sacrifice for the greater good. But who in today’s society would be willing to act on behalf of the greater good?
Unfortunately, very few, given the difficulty of re-establishing the conditions necessary to run a sustainable truth-loving society.