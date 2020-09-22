Resource guarding is a dog’s natural tendency to protect valued possessions such as food, toys or resting locations.
From a dog’s perspective, the approach of a person or animal is a potential threat to losing the valued possession. The behavior reflects a lack of trust and a fear of loss.
Dogs in the wild must guard their food, water and shelter or they cannot survive. Domestic dogs will of course survive if someone takes their chew bone away, but their behavior is influenced by 32,000 years of evolution. If a dog perceives a threat, he might choose to protect it.
You might see a dog lower his head while he stares up at the intruder, showing the half-moon white of the eyes. The dog’s mouth might close tightly as he freezes or he might rapidly chew and gulp the item. There might be low guttural growls as warnings, and if the person comes closer the dog might snap or bite.
Like any behavioral problem, it is better to prevent resource guarding than to address it after it has become an established pattern. Fortunately, that is easy to do.
I lump the process into two steps. First, do not accidentally trigger guarding behavior in a puppy. Second, pre-empt guarding by teaching incompatible alternative behaviors.
Old-fashioned training advice recommended messing with a puppy while he was eating so he would “get used to it” and accept the intrusion. This might involve offering food and then putting one’s hands in the bowl or taking away the bowl before the puppy has finished eating.
Some clients have expressed that they “should” be able to do such things, and that their dog “should” accept it. That has more to do with human ego than with canine evolution and behavior.
Imagine going to a favorite restaurant to celebrate the end of the pandemic and j ust as you are finally enjoying dining out, the wait staff returns to your table and takes away your food. You might become frustrated and resentful if it were to happen repeatedly.
Modern trainers recommend leaving a dog alone until his meal or treat is consumed. In my home we set down food bowls so Buddha and Gandhi can eat a few feet apart, and I remove the bowls only after they have walked away from them.
A puppy also might learn guarding behavior if owners overreact and forcibly remove objects from the dog’s mouth.
One dog I worked with naturally explored the world with his mouth as a puppy, picking tissues from the trash bin or grabbing up a sock off the floor. The owners yelled at their puppy, then chased him, restrained the scared pup and forcibly removed the object from his mouth.
By 6 months, the dog had learned that nipping kept human hands away. Nipping evolved into biting, and the dog began guarding far more than tissues and socks.
While walking outdoors the dog guarded ants on the sidewalk and leaves on nearby plants. Inside, the dog leapt and snatched food from the owner’s hands or from the kitchen counter or table. He inflicted deep bites on several occasions.
If your dog is already guarding objects, you should seek a professional whose methods are force-free. Without professional coaching you might make things worse.
To prevent guarding, I teach a variety of training games.
If you use a food bowl, when your pup is eating just approach and put some extra high value food in the bowl, then walk away. You can do the same thing if he has a bone or a toy. He will learn that your approach brings a bonus.
Feeding by hand is an easy way to condition your dog to appreciate incoming hands. Put some food in your hand, close your fist and lower your hand below the dog’s mouth. Then open your hand, palm up.
Take It and Leave It is a great game to play with a tug or chew toy. Hold the item firmly in your hand and cheerfully say, “Take it!” as you offer the other end to him. Keep a supply of excellent food in your other hand, behind your back and let him grab the object for a few seconds.
Say “Leave it” and then offer the hidden food to your dog’s mouth. While he eats the food, place the toy behind your back. Then repeat. This teaches your pup that letting go of the item is rewarded with a bonus, and then he gets the item back.
Fetch is another fun game. Have two toys ready and toss the first one. When your dog returns it, quickly toss the second. He will learn that bringing things to you and dropping them is a fun.
Other games such as Find It also help, and a qualified trainer can show you how to teach them.
With a little help, your dog will offer guarding behavior less often, with less intensity, for shorter duration, and will recover more quickly. Then everyone in the home can live more happily and safely together.