If you drive on North Main Street or County Road CC in Oregon, you’ll see new signs for the bank formerly known as Oregon Community Bank.
Now called One Community Bank, it's the result of a $1.3 billion merger between the village's oldest bank and McFarland State Bank that started a year ago. The name change became official in September.
One Community Bank comprises 11 locations with 229 employees. It has one office each in McFarland, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Waunakee, Adams, Oxford, Grand Marsh and two each in Oregon and Stoughton, Steve Poetter, CEO and president told the Observer.
Peotter said when people hear the word “merger,” they often think of layoffs and downsizing, as well as big changes to service offerings.
He said this partnership is contrary to that, as the entities combined because of their belief in hiring local talent, investing in community projects and keeping services simple for clientele.
“We have 15% more colleagues today than the organizations had when we were separate … and they are all residents,” he said.
Both Oregon Community Bank and McFarland State Bank built similar reputations for donating to local causes, Poetter said, even before the entities merged.
Oregon Community Bank made its largest-ever donation of $100,000 to the Jaycee Park West renovation project in 2019. And when the library launched its new building capital campaign last February with an event at Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese, the coffee shop donated 50% of its sales to the campaign, matched by that bank.
And McFarland State Bank donated two former bank buildings, first to the City of Stoughton and then Stoughton Hospital, within the last few years.
The One Community Bank partnership has additionally made services easier to use and less expensive for clients, Peotter said.
He said when both organizations were separate, there were around 12 versions of checking account options for clients between the two. One Community Bank has reduced that to three.
Peotter said both banks sought to reduce client fees as well.
For example, when the two entities compared their overdraft fees, they chose the cheaper option. Clients typically pay an overdraft fee if they spend more money than their account holds, causing a negative balance.
The One Community Bank name is an overall message of unity, Peotter said, meaning clients will experience the same level of service across all offices, and that community investments will continue well into the future.
“One Community Bank will continue to grow,” Peotter said.
Oregon Community Bank was established in Oregon in 1976, and had operated independently since that time. It began expanding in 2016 with a mortgage service center in the village, then opened branches in Waunakee, Adams, Oxford and Grant Marsh over the next two years.
McFarland State Bank operated a single branch from its opening in 1904 until it acquired Evergreen State Bank in 2011, expanding from one location to five.