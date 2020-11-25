What was once an idea for a partnership that existed inside the minds of two educators is now a physical learning center, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Located in front of the Oregon School District’s Forest Edge Elementary School in the Terravessa development, Fitchburg’s Mariposa Learning Center, 4870 Brassica Road, opened in partnership with Oregon’s Academy of Sound last June.
Academy of Sound, 408 N. Bergamont Blvd., is a school locally known for offering private lessons, which are available to children enrolled at Mariposa Learning Center -- virtually for now.
At Mariposa, the teachers educate their young learners about Spanish, the arts and music. This is Mariposa’s second building – it used to have a location in Stoughton at 720 Nygaard St., which it outgrew is it sought more amenities and space to help students create to their heart’s content.
“We’ve transitioned really well,” Patricia Wooldridge, Mariposa Learning Center director, told the Star/Observer.
Erin Chisman, Academy of Sound owner, agreed with Wooldridge on a Nov. 24 Zoom call, saying, “We haven’t run into any roadblocks.”
Last spring, the partners were unsure of how their vision would come to fruition, even with Mariposa Learning Center deemed an essential business under the state’s Safer at Home orders. Wooldridge said the school had to cut its staff by 50% as COVID-19 cases continued to rise.
But Wooldridge said staff only delayed the center’s opening by two weeks to June 26.
“It was always meant to be,” Chisman said of opening Mariposa, despite the small lapse in timing.
Wooldridge originally approached Chisman last winter about merging the two schools in winter 2019, as the two have similar philosophies about how children absorb knowledge. The kids that Mariposa serves – which include infants up through school-aged children – are at the most critical stages of development, Wooldridge said, rendering them extra capable of learning a musical instrument, language or art discipline.
That passion and the support families provided Mariposa gave Wooldridge “high hopes” Mariposa would inhabit its new home, she said last May.
Those have clearly paid off -- evidenced by the colorful Brassica Road building that’s decked out with radiant reds and blues on the outside, and butterflies and flowers on the inside.
Music doesn’t echo the halls quite yet, as the Academy of Sound offers virtual lessons for now.
But students can still take advantage of a practice piano in the front lobby that staff sanitize between each use, and there’s another in a large art studio in the basement. The studio houses a music room that allows privacy for when students practice playing their instrument.
The center also includes a natural playground and a garden.
Now, the pair are actively charting their course for what’s ahead for Mariposa as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Chisman said enrollment numbers are a slight concern as people continue to isolate at home, or can’t afford child care.
Children and infants who do go to Mariposa, but not for musical purposes, play in “offices” separated by curtains. Educators and students wear masks and social distance as much as possible. Staff deep clean everything and everyone follows public health protocols if there is a positive COVID-19 case.
Still, the confidence Chisman and Wooldridge had keeping the center afloat has not faded. They might have to make decisions “in the blink of an eye,” but each said they are prepared for that.