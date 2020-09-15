How OngaArt got its name
When her grandson was not quite two years old, he named Dehlinger “Onga.”
“At such a young age, he didn’t have the thinking or language skills to explain why,” Dehlinger said. “Of course I immediately popped on to the internet to look up the name, thinking it might be Russian because my grandson was bilingual in English and Russian. I could find no such name except in Zulu where it means “to be saved.””
Dehlinger said the timing seemed right for her to use it as her artist alias and that she liked the potential for a logo.
She said now there are many friends and other family members who call her Onga instead of Christine.
A few years later, her grandson asked “Onga, do you know why I named you “Onga?”
“No,” Dehlinger replied. “I have always wondered that.”
“Because I like it,” he said.