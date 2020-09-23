One of Oregon’s Main Street food and spirits staples is closing down by mid-October.
Charlie’s on Main owner and chef Dave Heide announced “with a heavy heart” over the restaurant’s Facebook page Wednesday, Sept. 23, it -- known for its speakeasy with personalized cocktails -- will cease services by Oct. 16, and be out of the building by the month’s end.
“We have said since the beginning of COVID-19 that we are going to keep our dining rooms closed no matter the financial burden to keep you and our staff safe until the rates of infection had dropped consistently for two weeks straight,” owner and chef Dave Heide wrote in the post. “Well, it’s been almost six months now and we haven't hit that once.”
Heide said cases are still spiking, and “hitting new highs every day.”
“We are one of the only restaurants near us to remain completely closed for your and my staff’s safety,” the post reads.
He said Charlie’s on Main, 113 S. Main St., went from making almost $20,000 a week in sales to only $2,000 as of the date of the post.
“We are out of support money from the government, and are now losing over $3,000 a week,” the post states.
Heide thanked everyone for the “amazing memories, amazing community and amazing friendships.” He said he will miss seeing all his Oregon regulars and encouraged the community to come and support Charlie’s on Main during its final weeks.
But he said they can still support him at his Fitchburg business, Liliana’s Restaurant, located at 2951 Triverton Pike Dr.
“I love you all,” the post reads.