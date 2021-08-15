For Oregon resident Elizabeth Donoghue, owning a coffee shop and bakery while helping the community has been a lifelong dream.
She told the Observer that she and her best friend, who died nine years ago, knew it was an enterprise that would happen when the time was right. And then Elizabeth met her husband Dan, with whom she’s owned the Chocolate Caper since 2014. He’s the math brain of the duo, she said, while she has always been the artsy one who experiments with flavors and extracts while baking.
That partnership paved the way for a cafe that both offered a chance to routinely support local charities, and catered to a neurodiverse workforce, she said. Enter Kickback Cafe, which the Donoghues have opened within the last few weeks at 107 S. Main St., just a hop and a skip from the Caper at 105 s. Main St.
A grand opening is in the works, Elizabeth said, but the details have yet to be finalized.
Going into the 1,250 square foot cafe, you will see bright colors and florals that remind you of early spring. Even the table chairs, which Dan told the Observer were thrifted, are painted with bright greens, purples, yellows and oranges.
Paintings from various artists lean against the wall, while others are displayed on a platform by the window facing South Main Street.
Elizabeth said that’s where the cafe would eventually put up information about the charities it intends to support through monetary donations.
She said supporting both Madison’s Nehemiah, a nonprofit that tackles racial disparities throughout the state, as well as Outreach Madison, whose mission is for the equality and quality of life of all of the LGBTQ community, was a possibility.
Another support opportunity could include Oregon’s Neighbors in Need of Assistance, which provides emergency rent and utility bills to families and children under 18, Elizabeth said.
And a portion of the cafe’s 18 employees are neurodiverse, she said, which is on purpose.
That’s a population of people who have been underserved when it has come to employment support, she said, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So Kickback Cafe is a space where they can learn about customer service and the food industry with their needs in mind.
“We treat people like people,” she said, adding that amid the national labor shortage, the cafe has not had an issue finding employees. “We pay a living and thriving wage.”
“I don’t want people depending on tips,” she added.
Besides the large seating area, the cafe also has a barista workstation, kitchen and a back hall with two unisex bathrooms.
At their workstation, baristas could be seen crafting herbal tea and coffee beverages, as well as bakery items for curious customers. Right now, those include blueberry zucchini lemon muffins and what Elizabeth called a “breakfast banana split.”
During night hours, staff members’ espresso concoctions would transition to wines paired with specialty desserts.
But menu items are not static, Elizabeth said, even though she’s fixated in pairing the sweet with the savory at the moment. New drinks and bakery items could come with her next “experiment”, she said, which include vegan and gluten free considerations.
The cafe’s morning hours are 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Night hours, which are more catered to adults. are from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 3:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Both Elizabeth and Dan said they are not only excited about how they can help others through Kickback Cafe, but what the business has done to bring more visitors to Oregon’s downtown.
“A good business should be good for the community,” Elizabeth said. “I have a hard time with the idea of generating income or profit without it having a broader reach.”