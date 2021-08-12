The Oregon School District will require all staff and students to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, when the new school year begins Sept. 1.
However, at its Monday, Aug. 9 meeting that featured more than a dozen public speakers — most against a mask mandate — the board unanimously approved amending its policies to accept a broader range of health advice in the future.
Masks will be required indoors, though they will be optional outside. Close contacts without a mask will be required to quarantine. And the school district will plan for three feet of social distancing.
After nearly an hour of public comment and an hour-and-a-half of presentation and discussion, board members said they wanted more opinions and “data points” from health experts than just Public Health Madison and Dane County as they continue to navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Board member Tim LeBrun said district officials have “learned a lot in the last year-and-half.”
“When we put together this policy, we were very specific about where we were going to gain our direction — in accordance (with) Public Health Madison and Dane County, and that’s really where my issue is,” he said. “Since we put together this policy in July, we formed a medical and mental health task force which went beyond what Dane County said.”
LeBrun said he wasn’t comfortable having just one source to base health decisions on.
“Dane County is a data source and input, just like the CDC, the National Institute of Health, the Journal of American Medical Association and all the people we rely on for data,” he said. “There’s lots of information out there … I think we need to amend the policy to recognize that.”
After going through several revisions, the board ultimately approved language that adds that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and “other local, regional and national experts to ultimately provide broad data points to help safeguard the safety of its school community.”
District superintendent Leslie Bergstrom, whose administrative team recommended the mask mandate, said the goal is to offer a “safe in-person learning environment and keep our kids in school with minimal disruptions.”
“It is extraordinarily clear right now and consistent from the health organizations that provide guidance related to schools — they all say we need to be open and they all tell us the exact same ways we need to do it,” she said. “That’s the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics, Department of Health Services, Public Health (Madison and Dane County) and the UW Pediatric Department.”
That guidance now includes wearing masks anywhere indoors. And federal regulations require masks on public transportation such as school buses, including those used for extracurricular activities.
Bergstrom said administrators spent a lot of time researching and discussing making masks optional or mandatory and figuring how to “create an environment with the lowest risk and least amount of COVID-19 spread possible.”
“Now that all our students will be coming back, with very few exceptions, we’re not going to be able to keep students six feet apart,” she said. “They will definitely be less than that. We would be planning for as close to three feet apart as possible.”
One key reason for mandating masks this school year, Bergstrom said, is updated guidance from the CDC related to quarantines for people in an all-masked environment.
“(Now), anyone who is in close contact with an individual who has a positive case of COVID-19 no longer needs to quarantine... even sitting in a desk next to another student who is COVID-19 positive,” she said. “No one would need to miss school. In a masked-optional environment, it would lead to more students missing school.”
Bergstrom said the district wants to avoid the high numbers of instances in which students quarantined last year — 2,112 in all.
“That’s a lot of missed school,” she said. “And in a masked required environment, we would really only see quarantines if a student sat next to someone at lunch or if they played extraordinarily closely outside, because they would be in an unmasked environment.”