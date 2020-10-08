School taxes likely on the rise for 2020-21
Oregon School District electors approved a tax rate of $11.52 (per $1,000 of assessed property value) and a total levy of $31,378,799 at the annual meeting and public budget hearing on Monday, Sept. 28. The tax rate is up from last year’s $11.20.
OSD investigating social media posts
Just months after the school board approved a new anti-hate speech policy that includes online activity, Oregon School District officials are investigating “racially offensive posts” and reported threats involving Oregon High School students.
Oregon students named National Merit Semifinalists
OHS seniors Phoebe Jeske, Liesel Odden and Arik Zintel and homeschooled Oregon resident Stacy Anderson were named semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program last month. They join nearly 16,000 finalists from around the country who will compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships, worth more than $30 million.
Administrator shuffle at OSD this fall
This summer, OSD hired RCI principal Darci Jarstad-Krueger as assistant director of curriculum, with former RCI associate principal Cyndi Olander taking over at RCI. When Brooklyn Elementary School principal Kerri Modjeski was chosen last year to lead the new Forest Edge Elementary School, she was succeeded by former BKE intern Anna Seidenstricker.