U.S. reps for Philosophy Olympiad
For part-time Oregon High School student Lauren Stoneman, it took over a year to find out how she ranked in the American Philosophy Open, and that she had been selected as one of only two United States high school students nationwide to compete in the International Philosophy Olympiad this year.
District plans outdoor graduation June 13
Commencement ceremonies are set for 1 p.m. Sunday, June 13, and weather permitting, the event will be outside to comply with COVID-19 protocols.The ceremony will be held at Panther Stadium, with around 300 graduating students able to bring four guests each to spread out along the field and stands. Masks and social distancing of six feet between non-household groups are required.
Oregon High School math teacher Dave Ebert is one of six Wisconsin educators named finalists for the 2021 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
OHS students name top scholars
This year’s OHS Badger Conference Top Scholars are Liesel Odden, Chloe Jacobson, Arik Zintel, Jaelyn Nedelcoff, Aidan Hampton, Rachel Trochlell, Eric Corcoran, Brenden Dieter; Dylan Riley, Olivia Peotter, Halle Bush, Cassidy Harvancik, Lincoln Martin and Phoebe Jeske.