Flanagan elected school board presidentFor the first time since 2016, the Oregon School Board has a new leader. Board members unanimously elected Krista Flanagan as president at the reorganizational meeting April 26. She succeeds Steve Zach, who did not seek re-election to the board this spring after having served as president since April 2016.
District to add social workers, STEAM teacherSeeking to bolster social and emotional well-being programs and keep class sizes down, the Oregon School District will add three new full-time positions next year. At its April 12, meeting, the school board approved adding an art/STEAM teacher at OMS, one social worker for OMS and another to work with K-6 students.
OSD wins national music award againMusic educators in the Oregon School District are setting a high standard for themselves, as the district was honored this month with its third consecutive music education award from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM).
OSD honored for student AP participationThe Oregon School District is among 10 Wisconsin schools named to this year’s Advanced Placement District Honor Roll for student participation in AP courses. The award is for districts that increased access to AP courses for a broader number of students, while maintaining or improving the rate students earned scores of three or higher on an AP exam.