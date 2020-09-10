Building a culture at Forest Edge Elementary
It’s hard enough planning for a new school year, much less one in a brand-new school with new teachers and students. But to do it all in the middle of a pandemic is something Forest Edge principal Kerri Modjeski and her staff have learned to adapt with during a busy summer.
Police officer agreement extended
Less than a year after school board members unanimously rejected the village’s version of an agreement to keep a police officer at OHS, they were much happier with the new plan, unanimously approving a 2020-21 deal for a school resource officer.
County health order shifts school start plans
District administrators had to alter plans to begin limited in-person schooling late just weeks before the start of school after Dane County health officials ordered all grades 3-12 to start virtually. All district students started virtual school on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
OSD hopes to learn lessons from spring
Former superintendent Brian Busler remembers a sign of what was to come with the COVID-19 pandemic this spring, although he didn’t quite grasp it at the time. Since then, district educators have learned important lessons about how virtual learning needs to be handled for a successful online start to the school year.