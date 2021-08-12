Board updates anti-hate speech policy
At Monday night’s meeting, the school board voted unanimously to update language in the district’s hate speech policy to include incidents occurring on school provide transportation, and bullying/harassment of targeted individuals or threats aimed at students or staff.
The policy was one of several updated Monday night, with a policy on a new Student Resource Officer (SRO) postponed until the next meeting on Aug. 26.
New enrollment projection slows referendum timelineWith a predicted growth spurt not happening as fast as anticipated, Oregon School District officials may postpone the timeline for building a new middle school.
Still a waiting game on funding from state The state budget is signed, but the amount of funding the Oregon School District will receive is still yet to be determined.
Summer sessions wrap upOSD wrapped up its summer school programming, with 2,195 students participating in course offerings split into two sections, running July 6-16 and July 19-30.