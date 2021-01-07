Two contested school board races in April
With school board president Steve Zach retiring in spring, newcomers Josh King and Mary Lokuta will vie to succeed him to represent Area I. Challenger Aaron Heisler will run in Area III against incumbent Troy Pankratz on April 6.
‘Panther Gratitude Week’ is Jan. 11-15
Local parent groups have come together to launch “Panther Gratitude Week” Jan. 11-15 as a way to thank Oregon School District educators and staff for the” many ways they have cared for students and risen to the challenges this school year,” according to a news release from the groups.
School board approves 2020-21 teacher contracts
The Oregon school board approved a collective bargaining agreement with the Oregon Education Association on contracts for the 2020-21 school year at its Monday, Dec. 14, meeting.
PHMDC releases new K-12 school guidance
Public Health Madison and Dane County is advising that schools use a phased approach for bringing students back, with COVID-19 mitigation strategies in place.