School district taxes will remain steady
The Oregon School District’s financial situation has remained stable over the past year. On Oct. 26, the school board approved a levy of $31,207,114 and a mill rate of $11.19 (per $1,000 of property value), meaning the owner of a $200,000 home will pay around $2,238 in school taxes.
Parisi, district leaders announce student mental health work group
Dane County will start a work group focused on supporting school districts with meeting student mental health needs. The group will comprise representatives from the Oregon School District and other Dane County school districts, county executive Joe Parisi and staff from Public Health Madison and Dane County.
COVID contact tracing keeping staff busy
As the number of active COVID-19 cases have ramped up in the Dane County area in the past few weeks, so has contact tracing of possible cases by Oregon School District staff. To date, the district has investigated more than 100 cases, with human resources director Jina Jonen handling staff and school nurses contact tracing for students.
Art teachers create paint pallets for students
When OSD K-6 grade art teachers found out their order of student paint supplies would be delayed until February, they quickly found a solution. The teachers gathered leftover paint supplies, cut up small scraps of cardboard and made more than 2,000 ‘paint palettes’ to be sent home in art kits for students next month