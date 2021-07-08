Another big year for OHS Math TeamDuring the 2020-21 school year, which provided plenty of challenges to student learning, the Oregon High School Math Team once again excelled in local, state and national level competitions.
OSD free summer meals program underwayThis summer, the Oregon School District is offering free breakfast and lunch for any student age 18 and under, regardless of eligibility.
OHS artists show skills in Badger ChallengeIn a year made difficult due to social distancing and pandemic protocols, OHS art students kept their eyes on the canvas, with a top showing at the “Badger Challenge Art Show,” featuring third out of 14 schools from the Badger north and south conferences.
Retiring educators say goodbyeThe book has closed on an unforgettable school year, and the careers of Doug Debroux, Raynel Klonsinski, Bruce Nelson, Lynnette Outhouse and Denise Schommer, who worked in the Oregon School District for a combined 137.5 years before retiring in June.