Addressing coming student ‘crunch’ at OMS
Looking to reduce class sizes at Oregon Middle School and help students’ social-emotional learning, Oregon School District administrators are recommending adding three staff positions at the school for the fall. It’s a sign of the expected surge of students from new developments as they move up from the elementary schools toward grades 7-8.
Oregon students compete in underwater robotics challenge
Three teams of Oregon High School students gathered around the Verona Area High School pool for a competition March 12.The SeaPerch competition brings students together to test remotely operated robotic vehicles engineered to be used underwater.
Virginia magazine honors OHS grad
A 2000 Oregon High School graduate Lesley Butterfield-Harrop has been honored by the bi-monthly “The Roanoker” magazine for her work in the community health field. A nurse, she grew up in Oregon and worked for the OSD after graduating college.
‘Make Music Oregon’ concerts underway
What started last fall as a single community concert quickly became a three-part series, with more than 100 area musicians participating. The “Make Music Oregon” project is scheduled for broadcast by OCA Media at 6:30 p.m. on three consecutive Wednesdays, with the final one set for April 14.