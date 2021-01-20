100 years ago (1921)
• Local residents are reminded not to forget the big basketball game against Lake Mills. Lake Mills with its “fast” team will make for an exciting game. After the game a social dance and basket/social lunch will be held at Criddle’s Opera House. All the ladies of the area are encouraged to bring a lunch and include their names inside the basket. All boxes or baskets may be left at Thompson’s Restaurant prior to the game. Good music will be furnished by the Oregon Orchestra. Tickets to the dance have been reduced to 75 cents; however, every purchaser of a box or basket will be given a dance ticket free of charge.
• The first semester examinations are being held. The new subjects to be taken up next semester are: Physical geography, economics, reviews, solid geometry, botany, and bookkeeping.
• Notice is hereby given that Chris Smith has severed his connection with the Smith Automotive Co. and in the future will devote his entire attention to selling Mitchell automobiles. The garage business will be continued by Guy Smith and Gerald Carvey.
• The Brooklyn Tigers and Oregon town team staged a game of basketball at the local gym to a record breaking crowd. The place was so crowded that the players were more or less handicapped by the crowds pressing out beyond the lines. It was an enthusiastic audience that met the two teams. The score was 19 to 33 in Brooklyn’s favor.
• Mrs. Jas. Sheil entertained a number of little boys in honor of the ninth birthday anniversary of her son, Mark. After dinner the children were taken to the movies and needless to say had an enjoyable time.
• At the annual stockholders meeting of the Oregon Mutual Fire Insurance Co. the following officers were elected for 1921: Andrew Madsen, president; Phil O’Brien, vice-president; and H. A. Stone secretary/ treasurer. The agents were W. L. Ames and Phil O’Brien for the Towns of Oregon and Montrose; H. A Stone for Fitchburg; Miller Hanson for Dunn; W. J. Bossingham for Rutland; and W. L. Ames and Andrew Madsen for the Village of Oregon. The company had a prosperous year, having an increase of insurance over last year of more than $86,000.
• A meeting was held at the schoolhouse recently. At the meeting, Mr. A. H. Sholts gave a speech on “socialism” and music was provided by the school and others of the community.
• F. M. Patterson opened a real estate office over Dr. Dreher’s veterinary office.
50 years ago (1971)
• Mrs. Mona Paulson and Edward Owen were both reappointed to three-year terms on the library board by Village President Forest Madsen and confirmed by the Village Board.
• Norman Champion announced that he will become sole owner of Oregon Heating and Air Conditioning. The business had been started in 1946 in partnership with Earl Gransee. The business recently moved to its new location at North Market Street and East Netherwood,
• The OHS class of 1970 was the champion in the Annual Alumni Basketball Tournament. Members of the team were Jim Pasell, Art Sandridge, Bill Densen, Bob Aylesworth, Tim McCarthy, Randy Lawry, Phil Wackman, Bob Navis, Curt Ibach, Steve Blaknik, Paul Hansen and Steve Bakken.
• The activities of the OHS DECA program were observed. The Oregon Chapter was organized in 1969 and at present had 33 members. Officers of the chapter were Vicki Noeske, president; Sue McKinstry, secretary; Debbie Waefler, treasurer; Gary Grassmah, parliamentarian; and Rose Masino, historian. Mrs. Robert Hill was their advisor.
• Twenty-three railcars of the North Western Railroad were derailed just north of the village, adjacent to the Wisconsin School for Girls. The train was headed south to Janesville. The derailed cars were in the middle of the train so about 40 cars at the head of the train were able to be unhooked and make their way to Janesville.
• It was announced at the village board meeting that Doug Adams had been hired as the swimming pool manager for the coming year, and Tom Appel will be his assistant.
• Jerry’s IGA Grocery Store offered the Illustrated Columbia Encyclopedia at one volume a week; 49 cents for the first volume and $1.99 for each volume thereafter.
25 years ago (1996)
• The outdoor ice skating rink, located in Jaycee Park off of North Perry Parkway, opened.
• In the Village of Oregon, 77 permits were issued for single-family dwellings in 1995; compared with 83 in l994, and 203 in 1993.
• Steven D. Lawrence, a member of VFW Post #10272 in Oregon, has been appointed to serve as a member of the organization’s National Community Activities Committee, which will establish their goals and objectives for the coming year.
• The boy’s annual basketball holiday round-robin tournament was won by Oregon. This was the 3rd year in a row that Oregon has won the tournament.
• Oregon firefighters responded to a call at the Alfred A. Genske residence on Irish Lane in the Town of Fitchburg. They were assisted by the Verona and Fitchburg fire departments. Mr. Genske was taken to Madison General Hospital, suffering from shock. The firefighters fought the fire for two and half hours.
• The Boy Scout Troop No. 50 of Oregon participated in the Klondike Derby events of the Four Lakes Council. Four hundred and sixty-eight scouts and 124 adult leaders participated in the event held north of Stoughton.
• The Optimist Club of Oregon donated to the public library two sets of recordings entitled “Dialogues on Democracy.” This was in keeping with their objective to promote an active interest in good government and civic affairs. Optimist president, Earl Wheeler, made the presentation to librarian Joan Wethal and president of the library board, Robert Curless.
• German measles (Rubella) free vaccination program will be offered to all children from one through 12 years of age. The vaccine had been released in September of 1969.
10 years ago (2011)
• Gunderson Funeral Home donated several items to the Fire Department. Included are: Commercial ice maker, commercial hot food warming unit, new dinner table place settings, cooking utensils and dining room chairs. These items are from the former Hawthorne’s Restaurant which Gunderson purchased last year and turned into their Oregon location.
• High School senior Alex Zimmer has been selected as the Oregon Rotary Student of the Month. Alex is enrolled in the Drafting and Design Engineering Youth Apprenticeship Program and working as an intern with the City of Fitchburg.
• Brooklyn race for Village President: Sparks could fly as recently fired public works director, Bob Anderson, will challenge Nadine Watsen to become Brooklyn’s next president.
• A Dodge Ram was stolen from Kwik Trip on North Main Street. The owner left the truck running and went into the store. Two men were parked nearby in a Chevy Trailblazer; one exited the vehicle and climbed into the Dodge Ram and drove off.
• The following six candidates will be on the ballot to succeed Kathleen Falk as County Executive: Scott McDonnell, Zach Brandon, Eileen Bruskewitz, Joe Parisi, Joe Wineke and Spencer Zimmerman. The primary will be held in February.
• Kathryn Landmark has been named as Youth Optimist for December by Oregon High School. In addition to many athletic accomplishments, Kathryn is a CNA who volunteers at Hospice Care and lifeguard and desk attendant at the Oregon Pool
• Miranda Bush opened Zone Fitness on Netherwood Street formerly occupied by Harmony Zone Fitness. Bush is a personal trainer and Ironman Triathlete.
• The Brooklyn Mighty-Mites 4-H Club put together 45 Christmas Shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. Each box contains gifts including toys, necessities, warm gloves and a hat for a child of a particular age and gender.
• Abbey Wethal was recognized by the Wisconsin Holstein Association. Abbey will receive a “Distinguished Junior Member Award.”
• Oregon native, John O’Neill, 58, is hoping to be accepted into the Packer Fan Hall of Fame as his alter ego “St. Vince.” Since 1997 O’Neill has attended almost every home packer game as St. Vince, wearing a green bishop’s Mitre that bears a likeness of Vince Lombardi and a shimmering green robe with gold trim, holding a staff crowned by a Packer’s cheesehead.
- compiled by Jerry Neath and Mary Norwell