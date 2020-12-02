100 years ago (1920)
• The smallpox epidemic has subsided, with no new cases having developed in several days. The prompt action of the board of health in suspending public gatherings no doubt added materially in preventing the further spread of the disease, their action is to be commended. Most of the first smallpox patients have been released from their quarantine and the board of health has removed the ban of public gatherings of all kinds.
• W. L. Ames has been appointed a member of “To The Sea” committee. President C. B. Chapman of the Association of Commerce has appointed W. L. Ames to the committee along with others to promote the Great Lakes waterway to the sea. W. L. Ames, a life member of the Farmers National Congress, has been interested in the project because he believes steps are needed if the farming interests of the middle west are to be secured. Foreign markets want and need the produce of our middle west but are seriously handicapped in getting them where they are most needed.
• Coming to the Opera House are performances of the Star Comedy Co. Included will be singers, dancers, and clean comedy. Admission is 25 cents and 50 cents plus war tax.
• The basketball team has elected the following officers: Bill Sweeney, captain; Matt Criddle, manager; and Hank Sholts, treasurer.
• Mr. and Mrs. Ora Baer and family will move into the Shaw house on Market Street.
• The price of bread at the local bakery has dropped to 15 cents. There also has been a drop in the price of rolls and other bakery goods.
• Sadness prevailed on every little face and some older faces last Saturday morning when the news passed around that Teddy, the little white dog owned by the Ace brothers, had been run down and killed by a large touring car. Teddy was a favorite of everyone and especially the children.
• The fire department was called last Tuesday morning at 5:30 to extinguish a blaze in the bakery in the Netherwood block. The fire was caused by the blowing off of the cap of a gasoline container connected with a coffee percolator. The fire was put out before the apparatus arrived. The scorching of the ceiling and other interior woodwork was the only damage done.
• Get a free bar of soap at T. H. Grady’s Store on Saturday.
• Both local meat markets will keep their shops closed on Sunday, beginning next Sunday and until further notice.
• John and George Kiser spent several days in Chicago last week, where they attended the International Livestock Show and also attended the banquet of the Southern Breeders Association at the Congress Hotel.
• A cool weather special: James Sheil will give free during the month of December an elegant, comfortable lap robe with the purchase of any Cornhusker Brand of tire or tube. The tires and tubes are guaranteed for 8,000 miles.
• Mr. and Mrs. John Gilbert leave in a few days for Los Angeles, where they have rented a cottage and will spend the winter there.
50 years ago (1970)
• Reeve Jewelry (111 S. Main St.) holds their fifth anniversary open house.
• Tess Schwartzlow joins the staff at BonDon Beauty Shop.
• A Christmas suggestion is a gift certificate from White’s Ceramics (108 Janesville Street). For $15 you can get both beginning lessons and materials.
• The Oregon Bowl features the live music of the “Wagon Wheels.”
• The Village Board approved a trail map submitted by the Oregon Sno-Blazers for the protection of private and public property. President of the Sno-Blazers was Walter Waefler and LaVern Damson, treasurer.
• Erfurth’s Body Shop now is a dealership for Rupp Snowmobiles.
• Phillip L. Peterson, a local farmer, was elected secretary of the National Young Cooperation of the National Milk Producers Federation.
• The Friendly Fraus Homemaker Club gathers holiday gifts and cookies for the residents of the Dane County Home and other needy families in the Oregon area. Members of the group include Mmes. Howard Wilson, Syl Farris, Otto Abrams, Robert Bogus, Peter Maksymo, Theodore Boucher, Norman Champion, Roger Wetzel, Donald Miller, Wayne Wagner, Gerald Wickus, Verne Beck and president Mrs. Wendell Smith.
• Winners of the Rotary Club Christmas light contest were first, Norman Champion, (241 Hayler Court); second, Roland Rygh (341 Prairie View); and third, John Stasny (582 Hillcrest).
25 years ago (1995)
• The Village of Oregon Board approves a 35-acre annexation to the village north of Lincoln Road at the request of farmer and Town of Oregon resident, Allen Riese.
• Bray Associates of Sheboygan was selected as the architectural firm to design and remodel the buildings in the Oregon School District.
• Two OHS cheerleaders, Angela Brashi and Emily Miller, attended the Lord Mayor’s Parade in London, England. They were representing the United States All-Star Cheerleaders. They were two of 1,200 cheerleaders from all over the United States who were attending the event. The trip was to honor and reward those athletic abilities that have led them to become All-Star Cheerleaders
• The Oregon Lioness Club named the winners in their Tour of Homes raffle: first was Ann Timmeli (famed print, “Yuletide Christmas”) by Sam Timmzl); second place was Angie Gasner (Fireside gift certificate for $75;) third was Paula Grunfelder ($50 cash) and fourth was Tammy Rockenbach, (Entertainment Book worth $30).
• Bryan Mihlbauer was named to the all-state soccer team. The OHS junior was Oregon’s leading scorer this year with 16 goals and five assists.
• Matt Pickett and Sara Stom, members of the Oregon High School, were chosen to be members of the 12th Annual Wisconsin All-State Band.
• Oregon’s outdoor ice rink and hockey rink located at Jaycee Park will open.
• Joan Wethal retires from the library on Dec. 26 after 31 years of service to the library and community. The move to the new library has started.
10 years ago (2010)
• The Oregon School Board unanimously approved the Rotary’s plan to build a 29 x 18 feet “hoop house“ next to the middle school. Students and staff could use the structure to grow native prairie plants that could be annually planted inside Lerner Park. The estimated cost will be $26,000 and be paid for by donations and grants.
• The returning letter winners for the OHS wrestling team in 2010 were Kurt Stezer, Kyle O’Brien, Brock Padley, Kevin Schewe, Jack Hagstrom, Eric Walsh, Max Sampson and Devin Bitter.
• J. J. Andrew’s journalism class revitalizes the OHS student newspaper, The Paw Print.
• The OHS construction class home building project gets on its way. The site is at 897 Ashworth Drive. Their instructor was Chris Prahl. Members of the class included Issac Lindert, Aaron Novinska, Aaron Norinsk, Ben Berge, Andy Benhand, Mitch Schuch, Klint Grover, Nate Lange, Caden Ama, Cory Byrne, Jake Engelhart, Sam Hauser, Brooks McMahon and Grant Schultz.
• The OHS drama club performed “It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play.” The cast members attempted to recreate the making of a 1940s radio program.
• Mary Joan Gefke, 81, champion of Oregon area history, passed away. In her lifetime, she became Oregon’s unofficial historian and preservation advocate.
• Firefly Coffeehouse highlighted entertainment which included Cait Shanahan, Frank Sommers on the keyboard and later joined by violinist Julia McConahay and her band, playing to a nearly full house.
• A contemporary musical retelling of the Christmas story, “The Best Inn in the Town” took place at the Oregon High School Performing Arts Center featuring choirs from the HMC Church and St. John’s Lutheran Church.
- compiled by Gerald Neath