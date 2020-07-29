100 years ago (1920)
• John Gilbert & Son had the following ad in the newspaper entitled “How to Buy a Motor Car” and why you should consider a 1920 Velie Six: “The octagonal body lines appeal to those who like something original and the demonstration will show the surplus of power, ease of driving, and real comfort far better than any words.”
(NOTE: A Velie was an auto made in Moline, Illinois from 1908 to 1928 and named after Willard Velie, maternal grandson of John Deere.)
• Red Crown Gasoline manufactures and sells its own products, making for superior products whose uniformity is guaranteed. It's the same quality gasoline which was furnished for government vehicles during the last war.
• Rev. Wermuth was in Oregon last week soliciting funds for the St. Coletta Institute for the
Feeble Minded at Jefferson. Those who were missed in the solicitation but would still like to contribute, may leave their contributions at the Bank of Oregon or with the T. H. Grady Store. in care of Rev. Wermuth.
• Two headlamps on autos are required by law. A warning was issued by C. E. Pettingill of the Industrial Commission that steps were being taken to enforce the law.
• The freshman class of the high school of the coming year enjoyed a picnic at the Kiser sand pit.
50 years ago (1970)
• Earl Wheeler, on behalf of Louie Albrecht, camping and activities chairperson, Yahara District, Four Lakes Council of the Boy Scouts, presented a plaque of appreciation to Lyman Anderson for the use of his land for the scouts’ Spring Camporee. There were 541 scouts and 113 adults in attendance.
• Two local teachers, Luella Ames and Elizabeth Spangler, returned from a three week trip to Rome, Athens, Israel, Austria and Germany.
• Veterinarian, Dr. Larry Mahr, opens his clinic at 561 North Main Street.
• A new civil defense siren was installed. Its sound should cover a 5-mile radius.
• Announcement was made that Jerry Norin, a former Oregon resident, had purchased the food market business on Oregon’s North Main Street from the C. & P Company. It will be operated under the name of “Jerry’s IGA.”
• The 1970 Census records Oregon’s population as 2,564; up from 1701 in 1960.
• The Village of Oregon received a grant of $43,028 from the State of Wisconsin as part of the aid for the recent sewage district expansion completed last year at a cost of $186,l447.
25 years ago (1995)
• Ginger Slater celebrated the 25th anniversary of her dance studio with a special revue and program at the Oregon High School Cafetorium.
• The Town of Oregon Board voted unanimously to grant a conditional use permit to Lyman Anderson for a limestone quarry to be established along the southern edge of the Village of Oregon. Later the Dane County’s Zoning and Natural Resources Committee voted 5-1 to grant the conditional use permit as well.
• The Village of Oregon will receive a Federal Grant enabling the village to add another police officer to its force. This was thanks to President Clinton’s COPS (fast grant process legislation) to add 100,000 police officers across the nation.
• The Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Community Education Advisory Council sponsored a free community dance at the Triangle Park on Aug. 26. Music was provided by “The Classics.”
• The Mega Math Meet team from Oregon came in first place. The meet was held at the University of Wisconsin-Madison last May. Members of the team were Jacob Stroup, Lucas Miller, Eric Lynda, Stuart Dennis, Matt Hustad, Justin Fletchall, Elliot Tomaro and Jesse Kapusta. Their two advisors and trainers were Kathy Langer and Gunnard Swanson.
• A preliminary draft of a joint Fitchburg/Oregon business park was accepted by the Village Board.
• Rev. Duane Bottjen retired Aug. 27 after serving St. John’s Lutheran Church for the past 21 years.
• Matt Kenseth took home top honors in the 50-lap finale of the Country Time Challenge at Madison International Speedway.
10 years ago (2010)
• Diane Newlin becomes the new director of the Oregon Youth Center.
• The Physicians Plus (baseball team) wins the Little League World Series (5th & 6th graders) Championship. The team members were Jackson Marsden, Jake Agate, Jordan Schutz,, Garrett Powell, Patrick Sommers, Austin Huppert, Dominick Maurice, Chris Cutter, Nate Beauchaine, Nate Ironmonger, Connor Urben and Jacob Rosenmeier. The coaches were Todd Huppert, Brian Powell, Dan Ironmonger and head coach Rick Urben.
• The Oregon Village Board approved an annexation agreement with the First Presbyterian Church and adopted an ordinance to annex the 9-acre property to the Village.
• The Village Board approved spending up to $3,000 in matching funds to create a plan to rearrange the layout of athletic fields at Jaycee Park.
• Dan Kissling takes over as OHS head football coach, taking over from Bob Prahl, who resigned last year.
• Three OHS teachers participated in a week-long conference devoted to improving instruction in science, math, technology, and other areas of education. The three attending the 17th Annual John Muir Academy were Gail Gregory, Karen Ludvigsen and Doug Debroux.
• Andi Kent and Chuck Allison take over as co-head coaches of the OHS girl’s swimming team, taking over from Wendy McNall.
- Compiled by Gerald Neath, Oregon Area Historical Society