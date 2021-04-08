As schools across the country have focused on student social-emotional health, Oregon High School has started a program centered around hope – and giving students a chance to help peers in need.
Hope Squad is an evidence-based suicide prevention program that has been used nationwide for many years, OHS teacher and Hope Squad advisor Juanita Weinert wrote the Observer in an email. Student members focus on educating peers about mental illness and health with the goal of reducing the stigma of each topic.
“This program allows peers to confide in each other when they are struggling, and with training, Hope Squad members can offer helpful resources and hope,” she wrote the Observer an in email. “They learn to show empathy (and) listen without judgment.
“Hope Squads reduce youth suicide through education, training, and peer intervention,” Weinert added.
Advisors train students in grades 10-12 to provide friendship, identify warning signs and engage in conversation with students struggling with mental health challenges, Weinert said, then refer them to “trusted adults when additional intervention is appropriate.” Members are nominated by classmates as trustworthy peers, and are trained by advisors.
The idea started last year when district parent Rishelle Eithun and her colleague Haelee Miller, child safety coordinator for UW Health/American Family Children’s Hospital, approached OSD’s Amy Miller about Hope Squad. Eithun, a child health advocacy program manager for the hospital, is a trainer for Hope Squad. Joined by Weinert, other staff and students, the school started collaboration with the hospital on creating a Hope Squad Suicide Prevention Club.
Virtual start
Despite the pandemic, the group met virtually throughout last spring with the goal of introducing it to students by the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Advisors created a presentation for students, which included a survey, where they could nominate peers and teachers who they would be comfortable going to for emotional support. After students were nominated, the club hosted an orientation meeting for students and families to learn more.
Training started in August, with the club meeting virtually two times a month or more to develop plans to support students and increase connectedness at the school during the pandemic. Members have also participated in monthly training, led by UW’s Haelee Miller.
“We are so appreciative of Rishelle and Haelee reaching out to us, as Hope Squad is the right fit to meet our school community’s needs during a pandemic and beyond,” Weinert said.
To begin training, OHS students and staff complete a 60-minute suicide prevention training called QPR, or Question, Persuade, and Refer. The program helps people identify the warning signs of suicide, how to ask the question if someone is considering suicide, how to persuade them to get help and how to refer them to helpful resource, Weinert said.
The club meets virtually every other Wednesdays, as well as in subcommittees on outreach, education, and building community. Weinert said they are planning to expand its support to students as they prepare to return to the school for in-person learning. She said they hope to grow the school’s membership each year, and start a similar group at Oregon Middle School “in the next few years.”
Talking about mental health
Sophomore Abbey Sargent said she had been going through a “rough patch when the survey came out, and was grateful people nominated her for the group.
“Mental health and being a friend to people were some topics that had become incredibly important to me,” she wrote the Observer in an email. “That’s why I am so glad I can be a part of Hope Squad, which gives me a platform to use those feelings to make a difference in other people’s lives.”
Sargent said the biggest thing she’s learned in Hope Squad is “how to talk to people who are struggling,” something she didn’t know at first.
“Some of the things it taught me were very different from what I would have expected,” she said. “It is so important that we work to overcome not only the stigma around mental health, but also the discomfort that comes with talking about it. My goal is to hopefully increase the number of people who feel comfortable reaching out.”
For Sargent, the “next hill to climb” is applying that training and eventually teaching others to do the same.
“I encourage people to get involved in the topic of mental health,” she said. “To be able to say that one more person is alive, or in better health than they were before because of what this group has taught me, is the goal, (and) even the small act of checking in on the people you love can make all the difference.
“The idea we hope to spread is that everyone can help,” Sargent added.