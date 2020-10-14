125 years ago - 1895
• Criddle Bros. of Dunn have purchased Geo. N. Campbell a new Key-Stone corn husker and shredder. A corn husker is a novel machine in this part of the country, but has been operated for the past few years in other states.
• The low stage of water in the lake has exposed the sandbar at Colladay’s Point, and upon it some enterprising fellow has built a hut, and there he stays in this lonely hermitage, night and day, through fair weather and foul, seemingly as happy as a clam. Wait till the ice breaks up next spring – then he will probably move.
• What is the most popular play ever presented on the American stage? From appearances on Thursday evening last, we should say, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.” The rush for admittance was almost uncontrollable. Marshall Lynch stood at the head of the stairs with his “billy” in hand for nearly an hour trying to drive back the surging mass. We were informed by the manager it was the same in every town. What other play ever struck such a long run and will it ever cease?
• John A. Quammen, superintendent of the poor, looked after the needy ones in his section on Thursday.
• The officers of the Electric Light Company are negotiating for the purchase of another engine to run the incandescent plant of our city.
100 years ago - 1920
• The fire department was called out shortly before ten o’clock Saturday evening by a lively fire in the chimney of the Hyland block, which it was feared, might endanger the shingled roof of Gjertson’s Bros. garage near by. The fire was left to burn itself out.
• The concert given by Nils Rein, violinist, assisted by Miss M. Otterson, pianist, and Miss M. Doe, reader, put on by the ladies of Tabitha Society of Central Christ Lutheran church at the auditorium last evening, was a great success in every way.
• J.J. Simon has sold his East Side Barber Shop to Percy Hippenmeyer, who for some time has conducted a barber shop at Dane, Wis. Mr. Hippenmeyer, who is a son of Charles Hippenmeyer of this city, takes possession at once.
• The grocery stock of the Grahn-Hoffman Co., and practically all of the furniture of Ale Aasheim, were almost totally destroyed by fire and water this forenoon, and the building in which the grocery is located, likewise owned by the Grahn-Hoffman Co., was extensively damaged by the fire which originated in the cellar.
75 years ago - 1945
• Major Svere Roand, Garden Ave., has been decorated with the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious achievement in the Southern Pacific area.
• War time, which set the nation’s clocks ahead one hour on February 9, 1942, was terminated Sunday at 2 a.m.
• Otis Kenneth Odland, son of Mrs. Otis Odland, will be ordained into the Evangelical Lutheran Church in services at Christ Lutheran Church Sunday.
• Total enrollment in the entire school system is 1,090 as compared with last year’s figure of 1,075.• • The Stoughton Rationing Office will close at noon Saturday, Oct. 12. Supported by Stoughton and nearby rural areas, the local office was set up as a special wartime service to people in this vicinity.
• Reconversion is an accomplished fact at Stoughton Cab & Auto Body Co. Jobs! Jobs! Jobs! … Welders… Blacksmiths… Body Builders. Men are wanted. Apply to M.H. Johnson.
• Sixty-three thousand cases of corn were turned out at the Stoughton canning factory this season.
• X-ray tests for tuberculosis were given to 388 Stoughton people during the food handler’s clinic Monday afternoon and Tuesday.
50 years ago - 1970
• Unexpected economic success has come to Mark Peterson, son of a Lutheran pastor in town. Having begun breeding gerbils for a science project last year, Mark now receives an impressive amount of spending money each month by crating up numbers of the little creatures and shipping them to a scientific research concern in Illinois.
• Kermit Edison, president of the Stoughton Historical Museum, has announced details of the museum's proposed new addition. The building, a one-story carriage house, will be located on the vacant ground adjoining the museum on South Page Street.
• According to attendance figures released last week by school superintendent Obed I. Norem, there are only 17 more students in Stoughton now than there were in June.
• Stoughton Area Recreation Incorporated, a group incorporated this summer to foster the construction of a year-round swimming pool facility for the Stoughton area, met Thursday night. David Fellenz was elected president for the coming year.
• Stoughton High School’s Viking Band has taken on a new look this fall, as many spectators at home football games have noticed. Dancing girls have been added in addition to the majorettes.
25 years ago - 1995
• The Stoughton Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to adopt the 1995-96 tax levy which was rejected by voters at the Sept. 11 annual meeting. Although annual meeting electors voted 95 to 55 to reject the 1995-96 tax levy of just over $11.2 million, that vote was non-binding and the school board is, in fact, required by law to certify the tax levy by Nov. 1.
• By a vote of 42-7, educational assistants with the Stoughton Area School District voted to form a union last week. The unionization effort was launched by the EAs this summer following budget cuts which trimmed their benefits. The budget, approved by the board in June, requires the EAs to pay 20 percent of their health benefits package. The district had been paying 100 percent.
• A recommendation to address K-8 facility needs in the Stoughton Area School District would convert Yahara Elementary into a grades 5-6 school. Build a new K-4 school on the Stiklestad site and juggle grade configurations to create three K-4 schools. The board, which is beginning to knit together a comprehensive facilities package to present to voters in February, received the far-reaching recommendation Monday from a 14-member committee studying middle school needs since August.
• An architectural firm has been hired to conduct a study which the Stoughton Board of Education will use to decide if Yahara and Kegonsa elementary schools should be upgraded or torn down and replaced with new schools. If built, the new schools – whose grade configurations have yet to be finalized – would be constructed on vacant land at the existing Yahara and Kegonsa complexes.
10 years ago - 2010
• The city council wants $200,000 in personnel costs cut from the proposed 2010 operating budget, but Council President Tim Carter doubts that can happen without firing someone. Not wanting to raise property taxes, the council, meeting last week as a committee of the whole, directed Mayor Donna Olson to trim her proposed $11 million budget before presenting it again next week.
• Kendall McBroom was named the 2010 Citizen of the Year by the Shillelagh Foundation at their annual golf outing on Sept. 12. McBroom has volunteered many hours in Stoughton and helped complete such projects as the shelters at Bjoin Park Oak Knoll Park and Race Track Park. Currently, McBroom is working to build a new Stoughton Youth Center in an unused tobacco warehouse.
• Halloween decorations and trick-or-treaters set the stage for a murder mystery in a small Wisconsin town in a book by Stoughton author Beth Amos. Amos recently released “Scared Stiff,” the second book in a three-part series with her publisher Kensington Books under her pseudonym Annelise Ryan.
• While enrollment at Stoughton schools remained surprisingly steady at the district’s latest count, more students are leaving the district than are transferring in through open enrollment. “If you look at last year where we ranked in the state, we are 19th highest in the state for open enrollment out,” said superintendent Tim Onsager. “That’s a number that’s troubling to me.”
• Refusing to cut $200,000 in personnel costs from the city’s proposed 2011 budget, Mayor Donna Olson instead secured a commitment from the City Council to study how city services are delivered. That advanced the budget, on a 7-5 vote, to an Oct. 26 public hearing.