Council accepts bid for a new sewer line
Minger Construction Company will complete the replacement of sewer lines near Badger Mill Creek.
The Common Council approved a $7.7 million bid from Minger at its Sept. 28, meeting, which will go toward replacing the 60 year old 15-inch sewage interceptor and other infrastructure along the lines. The city received seven bids for the project.
Ald. Evan Touchett (Dist. 4) said there is expected to be disruption in the area as a result of the gravity of the project.
Ald. Heather Reekie (D-4) said at a previous Common Council meeting she had heard from constituents near the project who were concerned about the environmental impacts.
Touchett said multiple organizations have been involved in the planning including the Ice Age Trail Alliance and the public works and parks and recreation departments.
He also said there will be a public hearing in the future.
Most of the construction will be adjacent to the Badger Mill Creek, about 20-30 feet away, Theran Jacobson director of public works told the Press. The public works department works closely with the state DNR to ensure protection of the creek and the habitat, he said.
There also will be a temporary cofferdam installed to bypass the bump in the workzone to keep it dry — a technique that is common in this type of project, he said.