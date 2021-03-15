Norm Monsen

Age: 63
Family: Wife- Kim. Children- Anna (Tyler), Erick, Paul, Mereta
(Mark)- and a good number of wonderful grandchildren.
Originally from: Dunkirk (since I was 2 years old)
Lived in Dunkirk: 1960-1981, 1985 to the present.
Education: UW – Madison College of Agriculture, WI Rural Leadership Program, MATC Young Farmers program, Stoughton High School.
Occupation: Dairy Development/Policy and Dunkirk farmer
Employer/job title: Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection-Dairy Policy and Development Consultant. (1998-present) Dunkirk farmer. (1975-present)
Political experience: Dunkirk planning commission- 1993-95, Dunkirk Town Board supervisor- 1995 – 2011, Dunkirk Town Board Chairman- 2011- 2021. Various committees and groups pertaining to Wisconsin Town Government.
Other notable affiliations: SASD Strategic planning committee, past 4-H youth project leader –Triangle Troopers, Stoughton FFA Alumni, Stoughton Sons of Norway, past Stoughton High School Track Coach (13 years), Past board member Stoughton Sports Boosters, Member of City Church, Madison and Covenant Lutheran Church, Stoughton
Essay questions
Why are you running for the Town of Dunkirk?
Serving the Township is my passion and way of giving back to the place that I call home. Dunkirk is a great place - wonderful people, open spaces, beautiful farmlands. I feel fortunate to have grown up in Dunkirk and raise our family here. This Township has been kind to me. In my many years of serving the Township in different roles (Plan Commission, Board member, Chairman) I have learned and had experiences that fit well with the challenges and needs that come with the position.
Residents can have confidence that my efforts and work have been and will always have their interests and needs first.
What are the most important issues facing the town in the next three years?
1-Ensuring that the services that town residents need and deserve are always provided in a responsible fiscal manner. Services- good roads that always open, emergency services (fire and ambulance), safety (law enforcement), trash and recyclable- are some of the notable.
2- Broadband access
3- Ongoing work to preserve the land of the farms and open spaces.
4- Stoughton dam removal and the impact it might have on the town.
5- Continue to build on communication to residents- doing the best to keep them informed.
What role can the township/village play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of businesses as it relates to COVID-19 recovery?
1-Partner with and assist agencies and resources that are in the first line of recovery- the Senior Center is an example.
2- Strive to ensure that Town residents are communicated with regarding recovery programs.
3- Township personnel always have and will continue to alert the Town residents who may be in need.
4- That recommended practices for community and individual safety are followed - essential Dunkirk staff, use of the Town Hall, etc.
Nearby, larger municipalities make decisions that extend past boundaries that could have potential effects on town residents, who cannot vote on them. How should the board ensure that its residents remain represented on issues?
Town residents are listened to - their needs and opinions are important and noted. The Town Board works hard to communicate to larger municipalities, its neighbors – the position of Dunkirk. Dunkirk has and will continue to take strong and stated positions when necessary. When decisions are not in the best interest of Dunkirk (and other small neighboring municipalities), use available options as well as creatively develop new ones that speak for and protect the Towns position.
Towns are increasingly shrinking in physical acreage due to annexation. How should Dunkirk approach other means of growth to balance its tax base?
Dunkirk has restrictive zoning rules regarding business and commercial development. The reality is that residents and Dunkirk rules do not favor the easy way of building tax base-commercial and industrial development. What we can do – and what we do, is to ensure that existing Dunkirk businesses (including Farms) have a good place to do their business. A strong infrastructure (roads, services, etc.) benefits their operations and profitability, so that they can reinvest in their businesses.
The city of Stoughton is proposing a whitewater park with a possible Fourth Street dam removal. What is your stance on the proposed project?
1- Dunkirk needs to continue to gather information and concerns – from our neighbors
(Stoughton, Town of Pleasant Springs, Dane County, others), the Dunkirk Dam Lake
District and all Dunkirk residents who wish to state a position.
2- Dunkirk will state and stand for the specific concerns regarding the Town and, ask for answers.