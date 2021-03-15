Norm Monsen

Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 29F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 29F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.