Age: 34
Family: Husband, 2 children (3 yo, 5 mo)
Occupation: Director of Applications Systems Implementation, Healthgrades
Lived in the district since: 2019
Political experience: None
Notable affiliations: Wisconsin Women’s Network Board member, Boys and Girls Club Tutor and Mentor, ESL Tutor, Rosenberry/Key Club Member
Essay questions
Why are you running?
As a working mom, former non-profit board member, and a daughter of an educator and an immigrant, I have the needed experience and fresh outlook to advocate for the children and families of this district. My vision for leadership supports teachers and students, champions equity, and bases decisions on data.
How well has the school board handled the return to in-person schooling? What could it have done better?
Returning to in-person learning was a difficult decision- one that forced the board to make challenging decisions in an ever-changing landscape. Concurrent teaching, although great in its intentions for a hybrid model, is ineffective in practice, disadvantaging virtual and in-person learners and teachers.
How should the district apply the lessons it has learned from a year of virtual schooling?
One of the biggest lessons we’ve learned is the importance of teachers and support staff and their ability to rise to any challenge. We need to retain and develop this talent with fair pay and access to ongoing professional development while continuing to support flexible and creative thinking. Due to the online requirements of virtual schooling, we now have access to a drastically larger pool of digitized learning and have much more data around where children succeed in these formats. In-person learning post COVID could be made richer with a continued use of Multimedia formats.
What role should the board play in addressing gaps in learning augmented by COVID-19 disruptions?
The board should evaluate all measures being taken by schools around Wisconsin and the country, learning from best practices and listening to teachers and staff in VASD. Funding should be prioritized to areas that require the most focused improvement to ensure ongoing student performance.
Should there be a police presence in the high school long-term?
We must ask ourselves if schools are the appropriate place for armed law enforcement to reside. Students deserve to learn in a place where they feel safe and seen. I do not believe a permanent police presence in the high school serves this purpose.
How big of a priority would you put on ensuring equity with student needs?
The VASD mission is focused on supporting all students on their personal learning journeys. I would ensure that each school receives the tools and funding to meet the needs of their students. Supporting programs that continue to close the achievement gaps in our schools is critical to this effort.
What other opportunities or challenges are important for the district in the coming years?
We have an amazing education program and continuing to bolster and support this program for all students should be our greatest focus. I believe Prioritizing competitive recruitment and retention, as well as closing our achievement gaps, should be our top priorities.