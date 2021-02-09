Age: 35
Family: Partner Sara, daughters Peyton (13) and Kailyn (9)
Originally from: Brookfield
Lived in Fitchburg since: 2016
Education: Bachelors - Information System Security, American Military University; Masters - Cybersecurity, Pennsylvania State University; Master's Degree in Jurisprudence of Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Law and Compliance
Occupation: Senior Cybersecurity Engineer
Political experience: None
Other notable affiliations: Wounded Warrior Foundation, Seton Hall University School of Law Alumni Association, Information Systems Audit and Control Association
Essay questions
Why are you running for alder, and why should people vote for you?
I am passionate about transparent government and processes. New development, changes to taxes and property valuation, and issues impacting our neighborhoods need to be discussed in the open with community input. We must spend carefully to take care of our neighbors, and not spend money on solutions searching for problems.
What are the most important issues facing your district?
Responsible spending is more important now than ever, especially with so many in our community facing tough financial hardships because of COVID-19. City government must continue to focus on preserving core city services. Now is not the time for fluff projects and feel-good spending. Every tax dollar deserves results.
What role can the city play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of our businesses as it relates to our recovery from COVID-19?
Our city must work with public health officials to obtain vaccines for our most vulnerable neighbors and continue educating community members about their individual responsibilities to minimize their risk to themselves and others. The best way through this is the strength of our community and desire to help one another.
What should be the most important traits of the city’s next administrator?
Fitchburg deserves a city administrator who reflects the values of our community. Integrity, sensibility and compassion must be demonstrated through their management style and responsible stewardship of our community assets and needs. Our administrator must be smart and connected to our pulse as a community, and always represent us well.
Should the city invest in community centers in highly populated areas of the city?
Our community is stronger when there are places we can gather together socially, in service to each other, or for activities for youth and adults. Whether these spaces are buildings, parks or pavilions, we need to ensure we have enough of these well-placed spaces to promote community togetherness and gathering.
City budgets have been tight over the last years. What should the city prioritize with its limited funds?
Focus first on the big-picture issues that are most likely to get worse and more expensive if left unattended. We must maintain and expand healthy infrastructure, including reliable public utilities and land management. We must provide city services that our citizens depend on, and we must do it well.
How can the city balance promoting development with the needs of the rural residents?
Fitchburg’s geography and density is unique, and we need to preserve the rural portions of our city for those who live there because of its rural appeal. Fitchburg is not the place to be if you want to live in sprawling high-rise apartment complexes – responsible growth is critical.
What is the best thing about Fitchburg?
Our diversity is our strength. I’m proud that our community, especially District 3, is home to people from all walks of life, cultural backgrounds and unique experiences, and is rural in some parts yet feels urban in others. These different backgrounds and preferences create dynamic conversations that lead to great enhancements for everyone. Community conversations help us build upon our common goals and reinforce the integrity of our processes. We can balance our diverse needs by talking to and understanding each other so that the desires of some don’t have to come at the expense of the needs of others.