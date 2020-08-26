With most schools set to start next week and the average COVID-19 case count in Dane County still too high, Dane County health officials ordered all county schools to begin the year virtually for grades 3-12.
The order, issued by Public Health Madison and Dane County on Friday, Aug. 21, states students in grades K-2 may have in-person pupil instruction, with social distancing and other health precautions. Schools serving K-2 students are not required to open for in-person instruction, and if open, must still offer virtual learning options for students.
A “number of systematic reviews” have found school-aged children contract COVID-19 at lower rates than older populations, particularly younger children, according to the news release. County executive Joe Parisi said schools around the country that are “opening too quickly,” particularly with older students, are having COVID-19 outbreaks.
“Many school districts have already made the decision to go virtual for all grades, and we support their choice,” he said in the news release.
The move won’t affect the Stoughton Area School District, which already had planned to start the year virtually and transition to in-person learning when possible. Superintendent Tim Onsager said the county health order reinforced district officials’ decision.
“I am proud of our district for anticipating the order and making our decision early, so that we could plan intentionally for an enhanced version of remote learning,” he wrote in an email to the Hub.
While the order allows districts to hold in-person learning for K-2 students, Onsager said for many reasons, including stability for families and staff, the district will “stay the course” with an all-virtual start to the year, though the order allows some flexibility for in-person instruction with grades K-2.
He said it was “critical” for planning that the county also released its metrics last week when schools could safely open.
“Families and staff will learn more as we incorporate the metrics into our greater plans,” he said.
To consider reopening grades 3-5 for in-person instruction, it must sustain at or below a 14-day average of 39 cases per day for four straight weeks, per PHMDC regulations. As of Aug. 21, the county was averaging 42 cases per day, according to the release.
To consider reopening grades 6-12 for in-person instruction, the county must sustain at or below a 14-day average of 19 cases per day for four straight weeks. Should the average number of cases per day over a two-week period increase above 54, the county would consider closing all schools to in-person instruction, according to the news release.
PHMDC director Janel Heinrich said given the current case count, moving students in grades 3-12 to virtual learning “is necessary for the safety of our community.”
“Moving students in grades 3-12 to virtual learning is not a step we take lightly, as schools provide critical services, and in-person instruction offers unparalleled opportunities and structure for students and parents,” she said in the news release.
Public health staff meet with school officials twice a week to answer questions, provide data, and share resources. The metrics and criteria were determined using guidance from Forward Dane, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Harvard Global Health Institute, and the Minnesota Department of Public Health, among others, according to the news release.
For information about COVID-19 in Dane County, visit publichealthmdc.com/coronavirus.