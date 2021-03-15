Age: 61
Family: wife-Shirley for 29 years, children-Grant (27), Spencer (25)
Originally from: Verona
Lived in the Town of Verona since: Lived or worked in the Town my entire life. 1960 to present
Education: Graduation from Verona High School and an Associate’s Degree in Auto Mechanics from MATC
Occupation: Farmer
Employer/job title: Partnership with brother Tom as a farmer on Duerst Farms
Political experience: Town Board for 10 years, EMS commission for 10 years, Finance Committee for 6 years-currently chair, Public Works committee-currently chair, Dane County Towns Association executive committee, and lost run for Town Chair in 2003
Other notable affiliations: Currently on Dane County Farm Bureau Board, Chair of membership and safety committees, integral part of scholarship fundraising committee, member of the Verona FFA Alumni, Deer Creek Sportsman Club, and Upper Sugar River Watershed Farmer Group
Why are you running for supervisor?
I believe my experience brings a unique viewpoint to the Board. I am the only supervisor born, raised, and running a business in the Town. Further, I am the only farmer and person with large equipment experience. I live and work in the southwest part of the Town, an area which would not be represented if I were not on the Board. My presence on the board provides a rural perspective that is needed so that the decisions made represent the interests of the whole Town. I am proud of what we have achieved during my tenure on the Board.
What should be the Town’s most important priority?
Safety is the Town’s most important priority. This means maintaining roads, removing snow, mowing roadsides, and clearing brush and trees in road right-of-ways. The Town must also support joint EMS, Fire Services, and Senior Social Services. All this, while keeping taxes low.
Since the 2016 boundary agreement, there has been more development in the town. Is this a good thing?
Yes, because the only way to maintain the same level of services without increasing taxes is through added income from taxes on new construction. In the last four years new construction has added over $97,000 to Town tax revenue. This has more than covered the increased cost of services.
How should the town balance the increasing costs of roads and infrastructure with its existing tax base limitations?
The Town’s Comprehensive Land Use plan provides for growth in certain areas. This growth will provide additional revenue for road maintenance and public safety services. Most traffic on the Town roads is pass-through traffic. For example, there are 6 homes on Whalen Road but vehicle traffic is 3,500 per day.
What should a supervisor’s role be in communicating with citizens?
I always have an open-door policy and will listen to anyone. In response to a concern, I explain what I think should be done for the good of the majority in the Town. I will support a request if it is right for the Town, not just one person.
Nearby, larger municipalities make decisions that extend past boundaries that could have potential effects on town residents, who cannot vote on them. How should the board ensure that its residents remain represented on issues?
The Board should maintain communication with officials from neighboring Cities and Towns, continuing the discussions for developing boundary and road maintenance agreements. We are pursuing an agreement with Springdale. We also recently collaborated with City of Fitchburg to address the stormwater flooding by Goose Pond and Badger Mill Creek.