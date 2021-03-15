Age: 44 years
Family: Husband Joel, Daughter Levette (11), son Levell (10). My parents Joe & Ruby (Cabibbo) also live in Stoughton
Occupation: Behavioral Health Quality Improvement Specialist
Lived in the district since: 1976-1995; 2009-present
Political experience: none
Notable affiliations: Executive Board of Fox Prairie Working for Kids since 2018
Essay questions
Why are you running?
I love our district, and I know it needs to do better at reaching every student. I was born and raised here, and moved back here to raise my family. Our district has the potential to be one where equity and innovation are the standard. We need to be more effective in reaching our students of color, our students with disabilities, our English language learners, and our less-resourced students. My professional experiences have given me exceptional skills at collaboration during challenging conversations. I bring the passion and willingness to do the work that all of our students deserve.
How well has the school board handled the return to in-person schooling? What could it have done better?
I am proud of the way we addressed each challenge and opportunity of this pandemic. With no great options, all our plans began with our values as guiding principles. We could have better met the needs of our learners with disabilities, and more proactively addressed staff concerns.
What role should the board play in addressing gaps in learning exacerbated by COVID-19 disruptions?
Our excellent teachers have great ideas and solutions. The board operates at the policy level so we can best help by articulating our vision of excellence and then listening to those who know the solutions best. We must want to hear the barriers they encounter and efficiently remove them.
Aside from budgetary concerns, should there be a long-term police presence in the high school?
We would do better to invest in mental health and restorative justice. Previously, the SRO was in our elementary, middle and high schools. If the SRO position is reinstated we should revisit our vision for the position, collect better data, and rigorously redefine our policies and procedures around the role.
What can the board do to help solve the district's looming budget deficits?
We cannot cut the very things that will help us attract more students, nor can we cut the things that will help us close achievement gaps exacerbated by COVID-19. Creative funding solutions, grants, and community partnerships must be actively pursued to meet growing student needs and to fund innovative programs.
What priority would you give to addressing the district’s continued enrollment decline?
Attracting more students to open enroll into our district should be a priority solution. We have the capacity to become a district of choice by developing innovative programs that will benefit both students whose families live in Stoughton and those who come here for our awesome schools.