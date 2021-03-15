Age: 48
Family: Husband Jeff Christensen and son Graham, who is a student at VAHS
Occupation: Attorney
Lived in District Since: 2001
Political Experience: Member of the VASD Board of Education since May 2016 (appointed in 2016; re-elected in 2017 and 2018): Board Vice President since 2017; Superintendent Search Committee Chairperson; Personnel and Policy Committee Chairperson; Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment Committee Member; Intergovernmental Development Advisory Committee Member
Notable Affiliations: Town of Verona Ordinance Committee; Wisconsin Pro Bono Honor Society
Essay questions
Why are you running?
As the proud parent of a VASD student and an active member of the VASD Board of Education since 2016, the VASD community is one that I care very deeply about. It has been a privilege to serve our students and staff and I look forward to continuing this work.
How well has the school board handled the return to in-person schooling? What could it have done better?
The board adopted a phased return to in-person learning last summer and we have relied on administration to implement that approach consistent with public health requirements, medical guidance, and operational considerations. Board members aren’t medical specialists or educational experts, and for that reason the board has relied on such experts to make the difficult decisions about how and when to phase students back in. However, widening that circle of experts to include more teachers is an area where we could have improved. Our staff and students have shown amazing resiliency in adapting to the challenges of this extraordinarily difficult year.
What role should the board play in addressing gaps in learning augmented by COVID-19 disruptions?
The board will collaborate with our incoming Superintendent to prioritize the district’s academic goals and establish clear benchmarks to measure our effectiveness in closing these academic gaps. We must also ensure adequate funding is allocated to meet these goals by aligning our budget to the district’s priorities.
Should there be a police presence in the high school long-term?
Any program in our schools must have a clearly defined, student-centered purpose that serves to enhance student learning. We must also recognize the unintended consequences that overshadow any programmatic benefits. It may well be that the goals of such a program can be better achieved through other means.
How big of a priority would you put on ensuring equity with student needs?
Educational equity means to distribute district resources among students/staff/schools based on what each entity needs to succeed. This should be the priority when allocating resources to meet student needs.
What other opportunities or challenges are important for the district in the coming years?
While there will certainly be challenges to overcome as we work to recover from this unprecedented year, I am very excited to embark on VASD’s next chapter under the leadership of our new Superintendent, Dr. Clardy, as we continue this work to meet the needs of our students.