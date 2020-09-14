May 1
1:32 p.m.
A caller reported an ongoing issue of a dog barking “all the time” at a residence on the 700 block of Dunn Avenue. When officers arrived at the residence, the dog was on the back deck barking. They let the resident know if the dog continued barking, police would issue citations for the disturbance. The resident apologized.
6:30 a.m.
An anonymous subject reported she believes prescription medication is being dealt out of a residence on the 200 block of Waterman Street. She told officers she hadn’t witnessed any incidents directly.
11:04 a.m.
A Stop-N-Go, 856 Janesville Street, employee reported a gas drive off from a white vehicle bearing a Wisconsin registered license plate. Officer records didn’t show a vehicle with that registration. The vehicle’s operator described the subject as a male, and the vehicle left in an unknown direction.
6:16 p.m.
A resident on the 500 block of South Burr Oak Avenue reported an unknown suspect broke into their car and stole their purse. The purse was described as black and containing an iPhone 7, $60, Bluetooth headphones and other items. The resident told officers they did not consent to this and wanted to pursue charges. Neighbors in the area said they didn’t notice any suspicious activity.
May 3
6:20 p.m.
A resident on the 200 block of North Perry Parkway called with a report that her 7 and 3 year olds were walking their dog in Jaycee Park when a white female, brown hair, in a ponytail and appearing to be in her 40s approached the kids asking to take their photo for the news. The resident stated the kids told the woman this was okay. Officers explained that nothing illegal occurred since the photos were being taken in a public place. The resident stated she would contact the Oregon Observer to make sure it was one of their photographers.
May 7
2:02 p.m.
Officers received a report of several juveniles fishing and making a lot of noise on the 700 block of Elderberry Lane. The juveniles apologized and said they would keep it down.
2:13 p.m.
An anonymous complainant reported a female with blonde hair tied back, pulled into the driveway of his residence in a black Honda Civic and appeared to take pictures. When the resident confronted the woman, she quickly drove off. Officers couldn’t locate the vehicle.
May 8
6:59 p.m.
A caller reported to police that at around 6:45 p.m. a heavier set male with a dark gray windbreaker jacket, gray sweatpants and a beanie walked in through her garage door and then left. She, living on the 800 block of Merri-Hill Drive, then looked out her front door to see the individual running northbound on Merri-Hill away from her residence. The garage door was open, so there was no forced entry. Officers encouraged the resident to call if she had more concerns.
May 9
7:43 p.m.
A resident living on the 1000 block of Brynhill Drive reported someone tipped over a porta potty that his contractors have on the terrace side of his property. He reported seeing people, including an older male, using the porta potty, and informed them it is not for public use. The male is described to have gray hair and round sunglasses with white earbuds. Officers said they would keep an eye on the property while on patrol.
May 11
3:21 p.m.
A resident living on the 200 block of South Oak Street reported that while she and another resident were using the same exterior door at their resident complex, they shut the door completely. This upset the other resident, as she normally leaves it open a crack, who advanced toward the other shouting obscenities. The resident shutting the door received a disorderly conduct citation and both parties agreed to cease contact.
May 12
8:20 p.m.
A resident living on the 600 block of South Burr Oak Avenue reported to police there was $560 of unauthorized transactions using Fortnite charged to her account. She reported her son was receiving threatening messages from an unfamiliar phone number, and said she believed the individual was responsible for the transactions.
May 15
10:12 p.m.
Officers received a report of three male juveniles driving east on South Perry Parkway on a moped or dirt bike with a rope hanging from it, pulling one of the juveniles on a skateboard. Officers informed the person calling to file the report that if they saw this again to call the police.
May 18
4:30 p.m.
A man living on the 700 block of Dunn Avenue located his deceased roommate, who died in their bed sometime that afternoon. The man told officers his roommate was said to be an alcoholic, who had heart issues and high blood pressure.
7:42 p.m.
Officers received a report about a female juvenile being pushed on three separate occasions by another female juvenile coworker. When officers made contact with the employee, they determined the female suspect was harassing the juvenile. The suspect was terminated and is no longer welcome at the establishment. The victim elected not to pursue charges.
May 20
10:45 p.m.
An officer responded to an incident at the Burger King, 810 N. Main St., where a vehicle pulling a trailer struck a menu board, damaging it. The driver and Burger King staff exchanged insurance information.
2:37 p.m.
A female juvenile reported to officers that her bike was stolen from the 700 block of Swallow Arrow Tail Drive. She told officers she didn’t give consent and doesn’t want to pursue charges -- she only wants her bike back.
3:05 p.m.
A resident on the 500 block of South Perry Parkway reported a package of hers was stolen outside her apartment door, containing $60 of hair dye. The responding officer couldn’t locate the package, but made contact with the property manager to see if there was camera footage.
May 21
11:24 a.m.
A man was arrested for disorderly conduct and cited for possession of marijuana after officers received a report of a domestic altercation between him and another individual at a residence on the 900 block of Janesville Street.
May 23
9:25 p.m.
An off duty officer reported following a vehicle that was all over the road and passing on U.S. Highway 14 and Highway 138. Another officer located the vehicle on Highway MM south of 14 crossing lanes in a roundabout without signaling. The driver was arrested for OWI first offense.
May 28
8:34 a.m.
An accident at the 300 block of North Burr Oak Avenue. involved two drivers backing into one another with no injuries reported. The officer assigned to the case gave both drivers his business card.
May 29
4:58 p.m.
A woman reported that for the past six months, a man has called her from several different phone numbers, stating he is with the American Veterans Association. She made a one time donation of $25 with a check. The same male, with a southern accent, has requested her card information during phone calls and continues to call several times throughout the week. The woman told police she is checking her financial statements to see if she’s fallen victim to fraud.