Matt Harried

Age: 42
Family: Wife Jessica and Daughter Marie
Originally from: Edgerton
Lived in Dunkirk since: 2006
Education: Some College
Occupation: Custom Operator/ fulltime farmer
Employer/job title: Owner
Political experience: None
Other notable affiliations: involved in the 4-H as a leader for few years, took part in the Stoughton Fair board for the last 3 years, recently started with a few others - The Wi Meat Goat Association
Essay questions
Why are you running for the Town of Dunkirk?
Our townships need change in leadership the same people running every year does not help with innovation or change for the community.
What are the most important issues facing the town in the next three years?
At this time I believe the effect of Stoughton’s water park will have on the river system inside our township of Dunkirk is something we need to keep a close eye on. Second thing is finding a better way to conserve our rural community without extra fees associated to our town’s people. Third thing that comes to my mind is to maintain a positive outlook with our town’s people and taking care of day to day business without wasteful spending.
What role can the township/village play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of businesses as it relates to COVID-19 recovery?
We as a township need to adhere to the county and state rulings on this matter we are not here to make new rules this is for public health department to handle they have the expertise for this situation.
Nearby, larger municipalities make decisions that extend past boundaries that could have potential effects on town residents, who cannot vote on them. How should the board ensure that its residents remain represented on issues?
We as a town board need to have a representative there and a good line of communication with other townships as well as the Mayor of City of Stoughton.
Towns are increasingly shrinking in physical acreage due to annexation. How should Dunkirk approach other means of growth to balance its tax base?
Our growth in the township needs to match our means for expenditures as we go forward. Where Dunkirk is located we have but one City looking for annexation for growth and that is the City of Stoughton. We as rural community need to manage what we have and keep a good line of communication with the city and our townships that are connected.
The city of Stoughton is proposing a whitewater park with a possible Fourth Street dam removal. What is your stance on the proposed project?
The water park is the city of Stoughton’s ordeal and so is the dam removal. My concern is only with the effect it will have on water fluctuation for our township and that the city does not try to impose a tubing or raft takeout in our township while they would be gaining a benefit by the revenue. I am not going to say that this may be a talking point if we want to use this as a bargain chip at some point in rural preservation.