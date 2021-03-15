Family: Andrew Lokuta, Husband, Professor at UW-Madison, Member of OregonCARES Coalition; Ben Lokuta, Son, 2017 OHS grad, Student at Berklee College of Music, OHS AVID Program Teacher; Tori Lokuta, Daughter, Sophomore at OHS; Mary Nason, Mother, Retired
Occupation: Director of Regulatory Affairs, Stratatech Corporation
Lived in the district since: 1996
Political experience: N/A
Notable affiliations: Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society; American Burn Association
Essay questions
Why are you running?
Living in Oregon for nearly 24 years, I've invested in the success of our schools, educators, and students long before launching a campaign. This experience, along with my career, has made me a believer in public education, a committed champion for ALL students, and a strong supporter of equity initiatives.
How well has the school board handled the return to in-person schooling? What could it have done better?
As a scientist, I believe in data-driven decisions. OSD’s phased approach protected our teachers while meeting the needs of at-risk students. Recent data show in-person education with consistent precautions is reasonable. I’m thankful OSD is providing high-quality in-person and virtual options, and am grateful for OSD’s adherence to health recommendations.
What role should the board play in addressing gaps in learning exacerbated by COVID-19 disruptions?
OSD continuously evaluates student progress and adapts educational approaches. This is certainly true of 2020-2021. The mid-year assessment data suggest proficiencies are within the normal variance across the last 5 years. While looking at averages can conceal individual gaps, it is reassuring to know that there are not broad deficiencies.
How should the district apply the lessons it has learned from a year of virtual schooling?
OSD is currently identifying innovations worth adopting long-term. In speaking with teachers, they’ve indicated increased student access to materials electronically and a focus on relationship building are critical regardless of delivery format. Additionally, flipped format lessons, previously implemented in targeted classes, were quite successful and may now find broader utility.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of Act 10. How has that affected the district?
Its effect on teachers, and ultimately on public education, is tangible. In addition to affecting educator morale, compensation continues to lag, intensifying the impact of the national teacher shortage on OSD. Wisconsin now trails in per-pupil spending and economic growth, when compared to states that did not take this approach.
What’s something you’d like to help the district improve on in the next few years?
In many ways, OSD is the heart of our community, reflecting our current experiences, while anticipating future needs of our students, educators, and community. Without dedicated high-quality educators, staff, administrators, and school board members working collaboratively, our schools and our community will not excel. My career has honed my ability to strategize for the future, identify best paths forward, and negotiate professionally. Using my experience as a parent and long-time OSD volunteer, along with my professional skills, I’ll leverage sound data and the expertise of diverse professionals to develop strategies that ensure ALL OSD students and educators can be successful.