Mary Catherine "M.C." Huvila, also lovingly known as Cat or Cathy Conway, passed away Nov. 17, 2020 at the age of 54. She was born Aug. 28, 1966 in Rochelle, Illinois to Mary Jane Lunde and George Michael Conway. In early childhood, they moved to Stoughton which she made her lifelong home.

