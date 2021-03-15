Age: 64
Family: Spouse of 26 years - Renee Geller; Daughter- Auburn (24 years old); Son - Mason (21 years old)
Originally from: Grew up in Middleton
Lived in town since: 1988
Occupation: Sales
Employer/ job title: Flooring Designs/ President
Political experience: Town of Verona plan commission member 2013; Elected as Supervisor #4 - 2014; Elected as Town Chair - 2015; Appointed by Dane County Towns Association to the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission 2014
Essay questions
Why are you running as Town Chair?
I want to build on the achievements of the last 6 years. As chair, the town has moved out of its old location surrounded by the city to a beautiful spot in the township into a facility that includes a new community town hall, offices, public works building and salt storage shed. The facilities are built with zero debt, and has become a popular place for town residents to gather for special events.
And I want to continue to serve the township to help make it a better place to live and raise a family.
What should be the town’s most important priority?
To provide the very best services we can with efficient use of tax dollars, while remaining debt free.
Since the 2016 boundary agreement, there’s been more development in the town, is this a good thing?
The boundary agreement has many positive benefits, including allowing the town to have smart growth and more control of its own town lands.
How should the town balance increasing costs and infrastructure with its existing tax base?
We have hired an engineer as our Public Works Director. He has graded the entire road network and created a 10 year plan to address the needs based on conditions and use. This allows us to budget for the future needs of specific roads based on their condition.
What should a supervisor’s role be in communicating with citizens?
As local elected officials we represent our neighbors in local government, dealing with issues that can affect their day to day lives. We need to be open to all town residents' views, even though they may live in an area of the town miles away from our own homes.