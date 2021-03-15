Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers this morning and steady snow likely this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 29F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.