People of all ages, shapes and sizes exhibit some form of musculoskeletal pain, making it a top five reason to seek out medical care.
Sometimes, it is from a lingering injury, other times it’s recent physical trauma (such as a fall or car accident). Either way, people can be at their wits’ end as what to do for treatment.
As a practicing physician in the greater Madison area, the patients I see regularly are well-versed in the myriad home remedies that have not provided any reprieve. As I cycle through the introductory questions of over the counter pills as well as home rest, ice, stretching therapies, I begin my assessment for osteopathic manipulation treatment.
OMT is an option that can provide episodic and long term relief to patients who are looking for ways to improve their musculoskeletal health outside of adding another pill to the pill box. OMT incorporates key elements of the Osteopathic philosophy including mind, body and spirit combining holistic patient care.
It’s estimated that between 20% and 33% of people worldwide live with musculoskeletal pain, according to the World Health Organization. Doctors of osteopathic medicine (D.O.) receive additional hands-on treatment focused on body mechanics and alignment of the musculoskeletal system and its interplay on the rest of the body.
Much like our allopathic physician colleagues (or MDs), we receive four years of medical training in the various specialties of medical care, followed by a specialty residency. In addition, throughout our medical education, DOs are trained in OMT.
OMT focuses on muscular and body mechanic changes that can be acute or chronic. Acute changes include sports and accident injuries.
Chronic somatic changes occur through compensatory changes your body makes over time, eventually leading to the nagging pain people often endure on a day-to-day basis.
For example, healthy back posture is hard to come by when people are sitting for work for long periods of time, followed by leisurely couch time for much needed breaks. Hence, it is no surprise when patients come in with back tightness their daily routine does not promote positive back health.
After I take a patient’s history, we do a physical assessment and screening for red flag symptoms. Then, I can begin to target key areas to help provide hands-on relief for patients.
OMT incorporates a variety of techniques that can be increased or decreased in difficulty for patient involvement depending on a patient’s comfort level. For example, I can begin my session with techniques that involve the fascial layers overlying the muscle and soft tissues to help guide the muscles to a point of relaxation.
On the other hand, I can engage in direct techniques involving isometric contractions. An isometric contraction is when the muscle is “fired” or active against resistance so it can neither shorten or lengthen.
Moreover, the possibilities of OMT can seem endless, as various techniques are incorporated to all areas of the body.
Not all D.O. physicians actively engage in OMT practices, and each provider may incorporate different techniques depending on patient comfort. But the next time you have that aching pain which does not seem to go away, OMT might be an option to consider.