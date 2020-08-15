Registration for a five-part series on the “Inner Work of Racial Justice” will close on Friday, Aug. 21.
The series, expected to start Monday, Sept. 7, is hosted by the nonprofit Stoughton Yoga organization. The deadline for registration is Friday, Aug. 21.
The series is set for 2:30-4 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 7, through Oct. 5 virtuall with Zoom. Participants are asked to pay what they can.
The series will consist of an online book discussion and mindfulness practice.
Mary Kay Reinemann is the presenter and has been organizing group discussion around nonviolent communication since 2007, according to her website.
The book expected to be discussed is “The Inner Work of Racial Justice: Healing Ourselves and Transforming Our Communities through Mindfulness,” written by Rhonda V. Magee, a law professor and mindfulness practitioner, according to her website.
It examines mindfulness and a compassion-based approach to confront racial injustice and work towards healing.
The books that participants will use are donated by the Stoughton Wellness Coalition.
To register, email info@stoughtonyoga.org or visit stoughtonyoga.org.
Zumba Gold
You're invited to join Zumba Gold dance exercise 9:45 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Zoom.
It includes Latin music, easy to follow moves, and a party-like atmosphere, the event description states.
There is not cost to the event but participants can make a donation to the Oregon Area Senior Center Council on Aging.
Email Anne Stone at astone@vil.oregon.wi.us for a link to join the class.
‘Dungeons and Dragons for Teens’
The library is hosting an introductory course on Dungeons and Dragons 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24 and 31.
The class aims to help participants create a character and go on an awesome adventure.
If participants need dice or a character sheet, they are available at the library.
The class is geared toward new and experienced teen and tween players entering sixth grade and up.
To join the course at https://bit.ly/2ZMKRIY.
For information, call the library at 608-873-6281.
Page Turners
A book discussion is expected to take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26.
To find out if the discussion is virtual or in person, interested participants should call the library. The books this month are “The Neverending Story” by Michael Ende and/or “The Princess Bride” by William Goldman. Participants can read either book or both.
Page Turners Adult Book Discussion is coordinated in partnership with the Stoughton Public Library, which provides the books for interested participants.
Contact the adult services desk at the library for updated information, to check out copies of the books or with questions at (608) 873-6281.
Talking in a group
The Stoughton Area Senior Center is hosting a question and answer session on how to talk with a group virtually at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 through Zoom.
Joyce Tikalsky is expected to host the event where participants can ask about group discussions on a telephone, computer, tablet or smartphone. Participants are expected to discuss how to meet with another person, a group of people, and join webinars using a standard telephone or video using the device you’re most comfortable.
Registration is required by noon Wednesday, Aug. 26. No prior experience is needed.
To register, call the senior center at (608) 873-8585, or submit an online registration form at: bit.ly/827tech.