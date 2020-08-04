Puzzle pick up
By appointment only puzzlers can borrow puzzles from the senior center.
Patrons will be allowed to take two puzzles at a time. Patrons are asked to not bring donated puzzles to the senior center at this time, however.
Call 835-5801 to make an appointment.
‘Mix it up’
Each week library staff will post an activity for kids 10 a.m. Thursdays on the library’s Facebook page.
The activity varies week to week.
Videos will be shared on the library’s Youtube channel and instructions linked on the page.
Lessons in chickens
The library is hosting a beginner seminar on how to keep chickens 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 via Zoom.
Ron Kean, a poultry specialist at UW Extension is expected to guide the presentation.
Registration is required, and will provide the participant with the Zoom login information.
For questions, contact 835-6268 or email kripley@oregonlibrary.org.
‘Boredom busters’
The library is hoping to help teens bust their boredom at 5 p.m. Wednesdays.
Each week library staff will post activities geared towards ages 10 and above, that uses items from around the house.
Previous activities include daydreaming, writing prompts for journaling and doodling projects.
The “teen boredom busters” can be found on the library’s Facebook page.
Storyteller
A humorous storyteller is expected to perform at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14 via Zoom.
Hosted by the library, Chris Fascione uses character voices, word play and physical comedy to entertain audiences of all ages.
“Chris’ shows are participatory and high-spirited, leaving his audience to often remark following his shows, ‘Wow, that was fun!’” an event description reads.
Registration is required for the event and can be found on the library’s website.
The morning of the event a link will be emailed to participants.