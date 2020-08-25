Stoughton Public Library

Reserve items at: 608-873-6281, email storef@stolib.org or LINKcat

Hours for express (call when 5-10 minutes before arriving at library):

Noon to 6:45 p.m. Monday-Thursday and noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Hours for curbside appointments:

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.

Services: WiFi in parking lot, express curbside pick up, appointment pick up, virtual programming