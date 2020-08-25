The library that Stoughtonites love is still offering needed services — but those services just look a little different.
It continues to offer curbside pick up by appointment , express pick up, online programing and WiFi from its parking lot.
Library director Jim Ramsey told the Hub although they would love to have patrons browsing shelves for books, being in small enclosed spaces is just not safe right now.
The library, along with the Stoughton Area Senior Center and City Hall, had planned for a partial reopening in June. But spikes in COVID-19 cases at that time destroyed those plans.
“I know I speak for all of our staff when I say that no one was more disappointed than we were about having to scuttle these plans,” he wrote.
There are no concrete plans for reopening, but he said the next step would be to allow patrons in by appointment only, which would not happen until at least middle of September.
Although no libraries in Dane County are open, libraries such as Verona and Sun Prairie are able to offer services such as computers by appointment and in person pick ups. All those libraries have large open spaces — something SPL does not, he said.
“The interior of our building, especially the area around the circulation desk where people tend to congregate, is such that we could only allow a small handful of patrons inside at a time to pick up their holds, and even then it would be very difficult for everyone to maintain a safe distance,” Ramsey wrote the Hub in an email.
Although patrons are not allowed inside, Ramsey said they are still enjoying the library’s services.
After patrons reserve an item they can either make an appointment to pick it up curbside, or use the express curbside service and call 5-10 minutes before they arrive. The library is also offering virtual programming such as online story time; and curbside craft pick up for kids.
Between June and July, the number of checked out print items doubled and the number of audio visual items more than doubled, he said.
In order to keep patrons safe, library staff are quarantining returns and items that come into the library for four days.
He said the SCLS that manages delivery of items between libraries in the seven counties is also quarantining items, and is managing thousands of backlog book requests.
Because of this some items that are requested from other libraries in the SCLS are delayed.
For information, visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org
Reserve items at: 608-873-6281, email storef@stolib.org or LINKcat
Hours for express (call when 5-10 minutes before arriving at library):
Noon to 6:45 p.m. Monday-Thursday and noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Hours for curbside appointments:
9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.
Services: WiFi in parking lot, express curbside pick up, appointment pick up, virtual programming
