An upcoming exhibit and two events will celebrate African American contributions to the Civil War and to children’s literature.
From Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Monday, Oct. 4, the “Telling A People’s Story: African-American Children’s Illustrated Literature” traveling panel exhibition from the Miami University Art Museum will be at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
“For the first time, African-American children’s illustrated literature is the focus of a museum exhibition featuring art produced for book illustrations,” the event description states. “The presentation of this genre offers a lens into the cultural, historical, and social makeup of African-American cultural identity, while also shedding light on the long neglected world of African-American authors and illustrators in the pantheon of children’s literature.”
According to the description, the exhibit addresses the presentation of African-American identity and history in a creative, educational and respectful manner; the raising of greater awareness for the role African-American illustrators and authors play in the development and growth of the field of children’s literature; the topic of social justice throughout African-American history; the need for awareness to the challenges African-American children’s book authors and illustrators face in a field lacking sufficient representation of minorities; and the importance of appreciating the culture and history of a people who are deeply rooted in the American story.
In conjunction with the exhibit, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, author Jeff Kannel will discuss his book, “Make Way for Liberty” which aims bring clarity to questions of how many African Americans represented Wisconsin during the Civil War conflict, who among them lived in Wisconsin before and after the war, and their impact on their communities.
The “Make Way for Liberty: Wisconsin African Americans in the Civil War” author event will be held in the Verona Public Library Community Room. Books will be available for sale and signing.
And from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, in the VPL Community Room, Madison Poet Laureate Fabu will read from her published book, “Poems, Dreams and Roses,” which is about poems for youth from pre-school to college. She invites children to bring their favorite poem to share at the end of this reading.
Fabu is the first African American selected to be a Madison Poet Laureate. She has conducted poetry in residencies at libraries, schools, community centers, and summer programs for all ages. She particularly enjoys sharing poetry with children because of their amazing creativity. Her books will be available for sale and signing.
The exhibit is available for viewing during regular library hours and is open to the public. To register for the author events, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/events.